Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Asked to ‘Vacate Their Residence’ at Frogmore Cottage

The Royal Family has evicted estranged family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report by The Sun.

The home, Frogmore Cottage, was given to Prince Harry and Markle as a gift from the now-deceased Queen Elizabeth II. The couple now resides in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Reportedly, the home, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, has been offered to the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, King Charles‘ brother and uncle to Prince Harry. According to The Sun, Prince Andrew received the keys to the abode last week. People reported that news of the eviction was confirmed by a spokesperson for the couple’s Archewell Foundation.

After the pair got married, they moved from Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, to Frogmore Cottage before Prince Archie was born in 2019.

After moving in, the couple had extensive work done on the house. The cost of the renovations was originally paid by the Sovereign Grant, a fund set aside for the royals that the UK taxpayers funded. The renovations amounted to approximately $3 million, but Prince Harry reimbursed the funds to the Sovereign Grant.

The couple still had a reason to celebrate. Two weeks ago, according to People, Princess Lilibet was christened “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

The ceremony took place at their home in Montecito, California. Their daughter is now 21 months old.

Princess Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, not only came bearing gifts, but also brought along a 10-member gospel choir. The musical guests performed two selections: “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine.” The latter song was played at the wedding of Prince Harry and Markle.