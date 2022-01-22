Fugees Officially Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour Citing COVID-19 Concerns

After postponing their highly anticipated reunion tour for several months, The Fugees have officially cancelled all upcoming performances in celebration of their award-winning sophomore album, The Score.

The trio, comprising Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean, made the announcement on Friday afternoon via the shared Instagram profile that had been created to coincide with the tour.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” their statement read before explaining that the ongoing pandemic had complicated touring conditions. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th Anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fugees (@fugees25)

The Fugees originally celebrated news of the tour in September by performing together for the first time in 15 years in New York City. The concert, which had been announced just a day earlier, was not without its hiccups, as the trio hit the stage three and a half hours after the scheduled 7 p.m. start time.

According to Vulture, Hill vaguely addressed the group’s separation during the show.

“I had to take a hiatus,” she said, later adding, “Respect the miracle of this union. Respect that we can get on this stage and still do this.”

On Oct. 29, just three days ahead of the tour’s scheduled first stop in Chicago, the Fugees released a statement on social media informing fans that all dates had been pushed to early 2022, “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

The Ticketmaster website, which indicated The Score 25th Anniversary Tour was set to kick off in London on Feb. 19 before crossing over to the States in early March, now reflects a cancellation message for all dates. The site indicates all tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

While not revealing any concrete plans, The Fugees cancellation statement does leave open the possibility that they may bring this reunion to life at a later date.