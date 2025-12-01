News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fulton County Under ‘Domestic Violence Epidemic’ With Nearly 1,000 Cases In Metro Atlanta Fulton County DA Fani Willis has deemed the rise in cases as a "epidemic."







Fulton County, Georgia, is experiencing what its district attorney calls a “domestic violence epidemic” as cases soar in the area.

Located within Metro Atlanta, the county has logged nearly 1,000 pending felony cases of domestic abuse. Its DA, Fani Willis, has called the matter a growing issue that must be addressed for the safety of its residents.

“We are absolutely in a domestic violence epidemic,” stated District Attorney Fani Willis, as reported by WSB-TV.

In light of these pending cases, the District Attorney’s Office’s Domestic Violence Division has scaled up efforts to get justice for victims. However, obtaining this justice remains fraught with obstacles, particularly during the trials.

The news outlet reported that convictions have stalled due to hung juries and mixed verdicts. One victim, Troy King, spoke about the fear he felt when his assaulter, Darrius Berry, underwent three trials before being convicted of felony aggravated battery.

“I was quite sure I was gonna die that night,” King said.

However, the DA’s office remains steadfast in ensuring abusers are held accountable for their attacks on victims.

“That attack was so bad, and we were not going to give up until we reached justice,” shared Assistant D.A. Jazmin Dilligard.

Another challenge in dismantling domestic violence at home also comes from the unwillingness of the victim to speak out of fear and manipulation by the abuser. Suppose a victim refuses to testify, especially given the vulnerable nature of these dynamics. In that case, this leaves prosecutors to seek evidence through camera footage or 911 calls to verify that the defendant has caused harm to others.

“Victims are under the power and control of their abuser,” explained Deputy DA Asia Baysah.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, there were over 42,000 incidents of family violence reported last year. These incidents have also increased by 23% since 2023, with women accounting for 70% of the victims reported. On a national level, around 41% of women experienced intimate partner violence. This includes sexual and physical violence, as well as stalking and harassment.

This news is especially relevant for Black women. Black people account for 42.6% of Fulton County’s population, according to Data USA. The Institute for Women’s Policy Research also noted that more than 4 in 10 Black women will face intimate partner violence during their lifetime. A 2015 study even found Black women face higher threats of being killed by their partners than their white counterparts.

Given these statistics and the local rise in these cases, the Fulton County DA’s office wants to ensure fair and efficient trials to grant victims justice and safety from their abusers.

