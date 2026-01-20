News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fulton County Jail Nurse Gets Arrested After Sneaking Drugs And Wings To Inmates For Cash An explicit note led to the downfall of the jail nurse's lucrative scheme.







A nurse at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta got herself into legal trouble for unlawfully holding down her incarcerated patients.

The contract nurse allegedly snuck marijuana, jewelry, and a popular Atlanta food staple into the correctional facility to make some extra cash. Naomi Marie Anthony was promptly arrested Jan. 15 while reporting to work as the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office uncovered the scheme.

According to Fox 5, Anthony would smuggle tobacco products, marijuana, and even chicken wings from American Deli to keep inmates feeling at home. As detailed in the discovery, the ruse initially began when Anthony sparked a romance with one of the inmates.

Staffers later found an incriminating note detailing the illegal plan. The letter explicitly mentioned the plan for Anthony to smuggle in marijuana, using desperate measures to carry it out. It also seemingly referenced the sexual relationship between her and one of her inmates-turned-clients, Antoine McCray.

“Bring in weed, food put in trash for inmate, sexing in nurse station, McCray Antoine Feti BK# 2407249, Nurse Anthony, pays her $1300 through Cash App,” detailed the note obtained by WSB-TV.

The note, however, only uncovered the surface of Anthony’s dedication to the ruse and McCray. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told the news outlet of the “matching rings” she bought for her incarcerated lover.

As the note prompted an investigation into Anthony’s actions, subsequent surveillance footage appeared to confirm her involvement. The footage exposed Anthony as she passed out the items to some inmates inside the jail, a final blow that led to her warrant.

Anthony now faces a felony charge of obtaining, procuring, or giving an inmate tobacco products without authorization. However, it remains undisclosed how much money the jail nurse earned from her unusual services, most of which came from CashApp payments.

In light of the shocking discovery, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the deployment of new security technology as officials report for duty. The X-ray detection machines aim to stop the smuggling of illegal items so that schemes like Anthony’s don’t get past the bars. In the affidavit, prosecutors also alleged that the woman snuck the items up her private parts to get past security.

However, it remains unclear how large the scheme had become or whether other officials received the items and conducted payouts.

RELATED CONTENT: Compassion Vs. Contract: Florida Bride Battles Venue For Refund After Fiancé’s Unexpected Death