Legal Defense Fund of $1.5M Raised for Accused in Jordan Neely's Death

An online fundraiser for 24-year-old Daniel Penny has been raking in donations.

As of Sunday, a fundraiser for the former Marine charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 30-year-old Jordan Neely in New York City has exceeded $1.5 million in donations.

According to Forbes, the fundraiser, hosted by the Raiser & Kenniff, P.C. law firm, was launched on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo. “Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense,” the fundraiser’s description read.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser totaled nearly $2 million in donations, with top donors sending in amounts from $1,000 to $20,000. According to the page, the remaining funds will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City after covering Penny’s legal fees.

Camera footage caught Penny placing Neely in a chokehold for 15 minutes. The homeless Michael Jackson impersonator, whose family said he had a mental illness, allegedly boarded the NYC subway train making threats and claiming to be hungry. Neely was pronounced dead, and the New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Penny was released on a $100,000 bond after he surrendered to police and was charged with manslaughter on Friday.

“He is a hero for coming forward to help,” an anonymous donor wrote on the fundraiser’s page, along with comments from other donors. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and other Republicans have publicly supported Penny, sharing the fundraiser on their social media pages.

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

A fundraiser on behalf of Neely has been launched by an aunt who identified herself as Carolyn Neely. Funds will cover funeral costs for the late Michael Jackson impersonator. According to the GoFundMe, Neely has raised over $120,000 with donations from more than 3,000 supporters.