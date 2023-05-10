Jordan Neely Family Rejects Daniel Penny's So-Called Apology

The family of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was killed by white Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny on a New York City subway, has spoken out in response to Penny’s statement about his actions.

In a statement released by their attorneys, Neely’s family said Penny’s announcement proves that he felt entitled to take Neely’s life, NBC News reported.

“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret,” the statement read.

“It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life.”

On May 1, Neely, 30, boarded New York City’s F train at Manhattan’s Broadway-Lafayette station and began yelling that he was hungry, tired of not having anything, and he doesn’t care if he spent the rest of his life in jail. Penny, an ex-Marine, placed Neely, known throughout the city as a Michael Jackson impersonator, in a chokehold until he was unconscious, NBC News reported.

Neely was taken to Lenox Health Hospital, where medical examiners announced that he was dead by homicide, according to The New York Times.

On Friday, Penny’s press release mentioned that Neely had a violent history and acted aggressively toward Penny and other passengers on the train.

Representatives for Neely’s family said Penny couldn’t have known about Neely’s health issues or his criminal history.

“The truth is he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards said. “He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison.”

Police questioned Penny, who was released the same day and has not been charged with any crime. The case is expected to go to a grand jury later this month.

