News by Sharelle Burt Fundraiser For Teen Accused Of Stabbing Track Star Raises Over $350K The fundraiser platform received backlash on social media, calling for the company to stop accepting donations after several GoFundMe campaigns were deleted.







The online fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teen track athlete accused of stabbing competing athlete Austin Metcalf during a track event, has raised close to its $450,000 goal with $353,872 and climbing.

Using the GiveSendGo platform, Anthony’s family chartered the “Help Karmelo Official Fund,” seeking assistance and prayers during “this challenging and difficult time.” In the fundraiser notes, the teen’s family suggests that the narrative surrounding the accused is a lie.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period,” the fundraiser reads.

“Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

Anthony has been in Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond since being accused of the fatal stabbing that took place on April 2. The teen’s lawyer, Deric Walpole, claims his client used self-defense after Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School, allegedly asked Anthony, running for Centennial High School, to leave Memorial’s pop-up tent during a rain delay. After Anthony allegedly refused, a witness claimed he unzipped a bag and told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Police claim the victim then allegedly “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

The fundraiser platform received massive backlash on social media, calling for the company to stop accepting donations after several GoFundMe campaigns were deleted. However, GiveSendGo’s Co-Founder Heather Wilson defended the decision to keep the fundraiser alive, supporting due process and a fair trial. She compared the outrage to that surrounding Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny.

“I wanted to share my perspective on the ongoing discussion about whether we should allow fundraising for individuals who’ve been charged with a crime,” Wilson said, according to Fox 4 News.

“We’re now seeing similar outrage from the right as we once did from the left when we allowed campaigns for Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. In both of those cases, we upheld the principle that someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Shouldn’t that same standard apply here as well?”

A number of Anthony’s donors touched on the reason behind their support: They didn’t want the teen’s situation to mimic one from the past. “Mom, hold on. We’re going to get him out,” an anonymous supporter, donating $25, said.

“He ain’t the new Emmett Till 2025.” Another person who donated $100 said she supports it because she would want the same if her Black son was in the same predicament. “I don’t know what happened on that tragic day, but as a mother of a Black son, I would need my people to support me and give my son a fighting chance. To the Anthony family, I stand with you all in the fight for justice or at least a fair chance at it,” the mother wrote.

“All too often, we see them get off while we are held accountable or convicted because we couldn’t afford proper legal counsel. I will be praying.”

RELATED CONTENT: