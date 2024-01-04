Future Focused On ‘New Ventures’ With Launch Of His Own Management Company

Future has big things coming in 2024 in the form of new music and his own management company.

It’s been more than a decade since the 2012 release of Future’s debut album, Pluto, which led to the rise and dominance of the Atlanta native. Now, at the height of a successful career, the “Mask Off” rapper is ready to expand by entering the business side of the music industry.

On Jan. 3, Future took to X to tease his business plans for the new year.

“New year – New ventures. Starting my new management company 2024,” he wrote.

Following up, Future expressed his gratitude for everyone who aided in his success in the music industry.

“Very grateful for everyone who played some type of role in my career up to this point…more to come,” he added.

Fans responded to express their support, with some asking for jobs or management. Many nudged Future about the release date for his new music.

“how about you start your album rollout too,” one fan quipped.

“how about you manage your way into starting the rollout for the album,” added someone else.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Future and his longtime music collaborator Metro Boomin to release a project that Future teased on his Instagram Story last month, as captured by Akademiks.

The pair’s work together turned out a series of hip-hop classics including “Mask Off,” “Superhero (Heroes and Villains),” and “Karate Chop,” among many others. Future’s 2022 album, I Never Liked You, included “Puffin on Zootiez” and “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems, the latter of which earned the three a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

If there’s one thing Future knows how to do, it’s release a hit record. With new Future x Metro Boomin music on the way, it could be the perfect free promotion the rapper will need for his new management company.

