Future Loves The kids: Opens STEAM Lab In Underserved ATL Community

Who said Future don’t love the kids? The Atlanta rapper is using his Freewishes Foundation to open a new STEAM lab for students in underserved communities.

On Friday, May 26, Future’s Freewishes Foundation, in partnership with the 2K Foundations, launched a soft opening of their I Am A Dreamer S.T.E.A.M Lab at a school near the rapper’s childhood home, a press release revealed.

As part of the new lab, Freewishes will support the STEM endeavors of marginalized students and minorities in an effort to combat the educational gap many students in underserved communities often struggle with when it comes to adequate technological infrastructure in their schools.

“It’s important that all students receive access to STEAM education regardless of their background,” Future said in a statement.

“Our Freewishes Foundation, with the support of the 2K Foundations, has helped make this possible in our Atlanta community. We’re thankful for their commitment to support our initiative.”

“We are creating a science technology, engineering, art, and mathematics lab as an extension of Freewishes educational initiative,” Future’s sister and the executive director of the foundation, Tia Wilburn said. “We wanted to add art because both Future and I support creativity.”

In addition to supporting STEAM programs for disadvantaged youth, Future’s Freewishes Foundation has programs aimed at promoting self-esteem, health and wellness, and digital literacy while providing services for scholarships, food, and transitional housing.

Future launched the non-profit 10 years ago with an event that gave seniors free Thanksgiving meals to share with their families. Now a decade later and the organization “has evolved into a versatile non-profit organization that sponsors a wide-range of programs, events and services throughout Atlanta,” the foundation’s official website states.

“We wanted to add art because both Future and I support creativity. Our objective in providing educational opportunities is to ensure inclusive and quality education for all students regardless of income and background. There is a major gap in STEM education that impacts marginalized communities, and we want to close that gap so that no child is left behind.”