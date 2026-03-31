‘Women Of Power’ Panel Proves The Future Of Work Isn’t Waiting—Neither Should You

Dear Fairygodmentor®,

Everyone keeps talking about AI, layoffs, and “the future of work.” I’m trying to stay relevant, but honestly? It feels like too much is changing too fast. How do I protect my career without burning out or falling behind?

— Trying to Stay Ready

Dear Trying to Stay Ready,

At this year’s BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, I had the privilege of moderating a powerhouse conversation on a topic that’s keeping a whole lot of professionals up at night: How do you future-proof your relevance, protect your credibility, and make strategic moves now that will still matter three years from now?

No pressure, right?!

But here’s the truth: the future of work is already here. AI is here. Disruption is here. Layoffs, restructuring, shifting expectations, shrinking teams, changing leadership, political uncertainty, supply chain disruption, all of it is here. The question is no longer whether change is coming. The question is whether you are preparing for it with intention.

Joining me on stage were three brilliant women who know this terrain well: Deriece Harrington, director of government affairs and corporate citizenship at PepsiCo; Robin Glover, VP of operational excellence at Salesforce; and Patrice Williams-Lindo, workforce strategist, speaker, and founder of Career Nomad™️.

And they didn’t come to play. These three Fairygodmentors had so much to share, it felt like a masterclass. Real talk, I was taking notes myself so that I didn’t miss any gems that were dropped.

If I had to sum up our conversation in one sentence, it would be this:

You do not future-proof your career by panicking. You future-proof it by positioning.

Here are the biggest lessons every professional, especially Black women navigating high-stakes environments, should carry forward.

1. Stop obsessing over every tool and start focusing on your value

Yes, learn the tools. Yes, get familiar with AI. Yes, understand where work is headed.

But let’s be very clear: your future is not going to be secured because you know which app is trending this month.

One of the most powerful points raised on the panel was this: while tools will continue to evolve, wisdom, judgment, adaptability, and human insight are still what set you apart. Too many people are getting distracted trying to master every new platform while ignoring a more important question:

Do the right people know the value you bring?

That is the real issue.

We are living in what Patrice called a visibility economy. It is not enough to be good. It is not enough to work hard. It is not enough to quietly “handle your business” and hope somebody notices.

You have to make your value visible. And like I say to my coaching clients all the time: “It’s one thing to know your value, it’s another thing to show it.”

That means being known as adaptable. Someone who can think around corners. Someone who can bring clarity during chaos. Someone whose name comes up in the room before the room is even finished asking the question.

2. The future of work belongs to people who are willing to move before they feel ready

One truth came through loud and clear from all three panelists: disruption is not just a threat. It is also an opportunity.

But only if you’re willing to see it that way.

Robin spoke about how, in moments of rapid change, professionals who rise are often the ones who can anchor themselves in business strategy, communicate clearly, and ask for what they need before things fall apart. Not after. Before.

That matters.

Because credibility is not built by pretending everything is fine while you drown in silence. Credibility is built when people know they can trust your judgment, your communication, and your ability to deliver with honesty.

Sometimes that means saying:

“Yes, and I’m going to need three more days.”

“Yes, and I’m going to need more support.”

“Yes, and here’s what will be impacted if priorities shift.”

That “yes, and” is not weakness. That’s leadership.

Especially for those of us who were raised to overperform, overdeliver, and under-ask, this is a mindset shift worth making. You do not protect your reputation by saying yes to everything. You protect it by being thoughtful, strategic, and clear about what excellence actually requires.

3. You do not need a title to be a change agent

Let me say this for the people in the back: you do not have to be the CEO, the SVP, or the loudest person in the room to influence change.

Deriece made this point beautifully. Some of the most impactful people in an organization are not sitting at the very top. They are moving from the middle. They are influencing without formal authority. They are solving problems, building trust, and shaping outcomes before anybody hands them a shinier title.

That is real power.

Too often, we tell ourselves we’ll speak up when we get promoted. We’ll lead when we get chosen. We’ll innovate when someone gives us permission.

And let me say this clearly: time is not waiting for you to feel ready.

Influence starts now. Leadership starts now. Visibility starts now.

As I often say, and yes, it’s in my book Show Your Ask, if you do not advocate for yourself, nobody is going to magically volunteer to do it for you. And when you do advocate, make sure it is tied to the business. It cannot just be “me, me, me.” It has to be connected to outcomes, priorities, and impact.

That is how you build credibility that lasts.

4. If you want to stay relevant: rebrand, network, and achieve recognition

Patrice offered a framework that I think deserves to be repeated: RNA.

Not the science kind. The career kind.

Rebrand. Network. Achieve recognition.

Let’s break that down.

Rebrand: Who are you now? What are you known for? What do people consistently come to you for? Where are your gifts naturally making room for you? If your current brand no longer reflects where you’re headed, it’s time to update the story.

Network: Who knows your work, your strengths, and your potential? And just as importantly, who can speak your name in rooms you are not in? Networking is not just about collecting contacts when you are desperate. It is about building relationships before you need anything.

Achieve recognition: Too many talented people are allergic to self-promotion. Culturally, many of us were taught to put our heads down, work hard, stay humble, and let the work speak for itself.

The problem is that in many workplaces, the work does not speak for itself. It whispers. And somebody else with half your skill but double your visibility is taking the mic.

You do not have to become performative. But you do have to become more comfortable owning your impact.

5. Pattern recognition is a career survival skill

One of the smartest parts of our conversation centered around recognizing signs before they become consequences.

When layoffs, restructuring, or major organizational changes happen, there are often clues long before the formal announcement. A shift in communication. A strange silence. New priorities that do not quite add up. Budget language. Leadership behavior. A sudden interest in efficiency.

Call it intuition. Call it discernment. Call it pattern recognition.

Whatever you call it, sharpen it.

You do not need to become paranoid. But you do need to become more intentional. When you notice patterns early, you have more options. You can strengthen your network, update your materials, document your wins, and prepare before a situation forces your hand.

And that preparation? That’s not fear. That’s wisdom.

6. Your credibility is built on consistency, not charisma

Deriece said something I loved: ” My word is bond.

That’s it right there.

In a noisy world full of overpromising, underdelivering, and carefully curated performance, consistency still matters. Following through matters. Being honest about what you know and what you don’t know matters. Managing expectations matters.

So does how you treat people.

Because today’s intern may very well be tomorrow’s executive, senator, board member, or gatekeeper. People remember how you treated them long after they forget your fancy title.

Your credibility is not just what you say in the room. It is what people say about you when you are not in it.

7. Play with the technology instead of fearing it

Robin made a point I wish more people understood: the best way to learn AI is to use it.

Not just read about it. Not just attend a webinar and say you “really need to get into that.” Use it.

Build something. Test something. Try it in your personal life. Let it solve a real problem. Stay curious enough to play. Something happens when we enter the workplace: we stop playing. Like being an adult suddenly means no curiosity, no experimentation.

But without play, we don’t build creativity. And creativity? That’s where a lot of real innovation and real wins actually come from.

That spirit of experimentation matters because it reduces fear and increases fluency. And fluency builds confidence.

You do not have to be a technologist to become more technologically capable. You just have to be willing to get in the game.

8. Mentorship is good. Sponsorship and sustained relationships are better

When we talked about preparing the next generation, Deriece made an important distinction: exposure is not enough.

It is not enough to inspire our nieces and daughters once and disappear. We need consistent investment. The kind that grows from mentorship into sponsorship, into a long-term relationship, into the kind of trusted connection that becomes part of someone’s kitchen cabinet.

That applies to us, too.

Who is on your internal board of directors? Who tells you the truth when you are spiraling, shrinking, or second-guessing yourself? Who reminds you of what you bring when you forget?

Because yes, success amnesia is real.

9. Keep a record of your wins before your confidence tries to rewrite history

This is where I had to jump in with one of my favorite tools: the DIG Folder.

And yes, it stands for Damn, I’m Good.

If you are not documenting your wins, your impact, your progress, your ideas, your stretch moments, your positive feedback, and your visible contributions, start now.

Not during the next annual review cycle. Not when you are already burned out. Not when you’re applying for the next role and suddenly can’t remember a single thing you’ve done since January.

Here’s your next assignment (Yes, your Fairygodmentor® gives homework):

Track the meeting where you spoke up. Track the problem you solved. Track the connection you made. Track the goal you manifested. Track the thank-you email. Track the moment you handled something better than the old version of you would have. Track daily for at least 30 days.

Because when you can see your own patterns of growth, it becomes much harder to convince yourself you are behind.

The final word

The future of work is not going to be gentle.

But neither are the women who are serious about staying ready.

We do not wait around for perfect clarity. We create positioning. We do not wait for titles. We build influence. We do not panic in the face of disruption. We prepare in advance.

That was the heartbeat of our Women of Power conversation, and it is the reminder I want to leave with you now:

Stay ready, so you never have to get ready.

And if you’ve been waiting for a sign to bet on yourself: sharpen your voice, update your brand, build your visibility, and advocate for your next move with intention?

This is it.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

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