Rapper Future is Latest Hip-Hop Artist to Sell Music Publishing Catalog for 8-Figure Deal

The “Future” is looking bright for the Atlanta rapper who just sold the rights to his catalog of music that spans over 15 years.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Influence Media Partners announced that they acquired the music publishing catalog of Atlanta rapper, Future. The undisclosed deal is reportedly worth eight figures. Influence Media is obtaining the rights to 612 recorded songs that span from 2004 to 2020.

Influence Media Partners consists of music industry executives Rene McLean, Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, and Jon Jashni.

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said in a written statement.

“I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

The impressive and chart-topping songs retained in his catalog include collaborative efforts with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and The Weeknd.

The acquired catalog includes Future’s eight studio albums, four collaborative albums, one reissued album, one soundtrack, 16 mixtapes, four commercial mixtapes, and 114 singles (69 of those songs with him being the featured artist). During the rapper’s 16-year career, out of eight studio albums, six of them reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 200. One hundred and twenty-nine singles made it to the Billboard Hot 100, with four singles becoming top 10 hits and two number one records.

McLean, who is the founding advisor stated, “Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected.”

“It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

Influence Media Partners has made a commitment to “investing in modern evergreens and cementing hip-hop and R&B’s high value in the music rights marketplace.”