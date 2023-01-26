'Vogue' Fashion Editor Becomes Second Designer for the Target Future Collective

At Target, it’s all about finding the right clothing and accessories for affordable prices.

Target’s Future Collective is making another entrance into the store’s aisles by collaborating with NYC-based global contributing fashion editor-at-large for Vogue and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

“This is a full circle moment. When Target came to me to talk to me about the Future Collective, I was like, 1,000% yes,” Karefa-Johnson said, according to Vanity Fair.

“I’m very invested in doing projects that feel authentic to who I am and my story, but also honor where I came from. I also was just so excited about being able to create clothing. I’ve done one very small collaboration before, but this was by far the biggest.”

Karefa-Johnson’s collection is all about mixing prints and textures, so Target shoppers can expect to find bold statement pieces with pops of color, everyday classic neutrals, and high-quality denim garments.

“For me, fashion should be about fun and it should be about joy. Getting dressed in the morning is one of the most joyous moments of the day for me,” she told Vanity Fair.

“The denim is super high quality and fab. Whenever I’m dealing with classics, I want there to be some twist, or something that turns it on its head. So having the printed denim, the oversized menswear shirt silhouette… I just love the idea of big on big. I think in general it’s the most stylish,” Karefa-Johnson said.

The new collection focuses on inclusivity with sizes that range from XXS-4X and 00-30.

“Learning from past experiences, I was like, ‘OK, this needs to be size inclusive, super accessible, because fashion can be daunting and it can be intimidating,’” she explained. “So I wanted people to be able to step outside of their comfort zone, maybe take some risks, but also not feel alienated by this collection.”

Karefa-Johnson said she will always be a Target shopper.

“…Was before this collection, will be after this collection,” she said. “It felt like a very unique opportunity for me to connect with an audience that’s really reflective of who I was, who I still am.”

Pieces in the Target Future Collective with Karefa-Johnson are priced from $10 to $50. Shoppers can grab most of their favorite pieces from the collection for under $35.

According to People, the collection with the NYC stylist is its second round following its first launch with former fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown.

Karefa-Johnson is a global contributing fashion editor-at-large for Vogue and a former fashion director at GARAGE magazine.

Karefa-Johnson recently made headlines when she called Kanye West after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week. In return, he went after Karefa-Johnson, a Black woman, with a nasty and unnecessary retort attacking her looks.