Gabrielle Union Curates An IPSY Icon Box Of Beauty Products For Black History Month The actress's IPSY Icon Box will be available Feb. 1.







Gabrielle Union has teamed up with IPSY Icon Box for a Black History Month campaign aimed at promoting health, confidence, and self-love.

The actress and Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder is curating the February Icon Box for the world’s largest beauty subscription service. Union’s Icon Box includes makeup, skincare, and hair products that embody her belief that beauty is a journey of self-expression and should be used to peel back their unique layers with unapologetic confidence.

“Collaborating with IPSY on the Icon Box and being part of its Black History Month social content has been such a meaningful experience for me,” Union said in a press release.

“As a Black female founder, it’s important to me to find ways to highlight the joy found in self-expression and vibrancy found in the Black experience.”

Icon Box by Gabrielle Union will launch on February 1, showcasing a diverse selection of brands, including LYS Beauty, Kosas, Elemis, and Benefit Cosmetics, along with her own brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. The box will also feature tips from the Bring It On star on how she uses beauty to continually redefine her happiest, most confident, and authentic self.

“Through this collaboration, I hope I can empower everyone to hold space for the many versions of themselves and help them find the looks that celebrate each one,” she said.

Along with curating the February Icon Box, Union will narrate IPSY’s upcoming Black History Month social campaign, Black Joy Is Beautiful. The short film, celebrating the art of embracing, loving, and expressing your authentic self, will debut at the beginning of February.

To further amplify the “Black Joy Is Beautiful” social campaign, IPSY will showcase inspiring stories, content, and products across its platforms, celebrating the beauty and resilience of the Black community throughout Black History Month. Additionally, IPSY’s February Limited Edition Mystery Bags will feature two designs inspired by an ode to hair, which were created by students from Project Level, a Bay Area nonprofit supporting the creative needs of at-risk and underserved youth.