Gabrielle Union Relaunches Plus-Size Spring Collection with Fashion to Figure

Gabrielle Union, 49, is more than just an actress, producer, author, or the wife of an NBA superstar; she’s also a change agent in the fashion industry.

Following her introductory December 2019 limited edition line, Union renewed her partnership with Fashion to Figure, a plus-size women’s retailer, to relaunch the brand’s plus-size spring capsule collection with sizes ranging up to size 4X/U.S. 26-28 available starting March 10.

The price points for the apparel vary from $79.95 to $149.95. To purchase items, they are for sale on the Fashion to Figure website and at Lord & Taylor, according to the Fashionista.

“There shouldn’t be a divide in what’s offered to straight-size customers versus plus. Inclusivity means all, and that’s what’s driven my return to Fashion to Figure and the Saadia Group. We didn’t want to just extend sizes, or to create a new collection specifically for curves,” Union said to Women’s Wear Daily.

Saadia Group houses New York & Company and Fashion to Figure, where Union will also launch straight sizes at New York & Company, and “an edit of my collection is available in true plus sizes at @fashiontofigure,” she wrote on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

“We wanted to give all of our customers — across New York & Company and Fashion to Figure — the same offerings,” she added. “Because that’s what fashion equality is all about.”

Union’s spring collection will flaunt a “variety of daytime, dressy and special occasion pieces, created with unique fabrics, standout silhouettes and patterns,” WWD reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion to Figure (@fashiontofigure)

The theme for the capsule is “feminine meets boss,” which Union undoubtedly drew from her life as the owner of I’ll Have Another production company. She is also the co-founder of Bitsy, an organic snack food line, her natural hair care product company Flawless by Gabrielle Union, according to Variety.

As previously reported by Black Enterprise, a month ago, Union, her husband Dwayne Wade, and their 3-year old daughter also released the Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection.

Union’s many entrepreneurial ventures strive to include various consumers, which helped shape her new line and clothing offerings.

“What’s really exciting about this is that the Fashion to Figure team was able to translate these designs into the plus fit, rather than simply grading up from New York & Company’s size range,” Union said.

“This ensures that we’ll be able to serve both communities as one, which is the ultimate end goal of fashion inclusivity and equality.”

Nick Kaplan, chief growth and innovation officer at the Saadia Group, added: “Working with Gabrielle Union is just another step in that journey. Having Gabrielle as part of our family and allowing her style to be shared with the community is just another barrier we have broken through.”

Catch Union and Zach Braff in their latest Disney+ movie, Cheaper by the Dozen streaming March 18.