Gabrielle Union Shares Video Of Dwyane Wade’s Surprise On Her 50th Birthday

Actress Gabrielle Union shared a video on Instagram of herself receiving a birthday gift from her husband Dwyane Wade over the weekend.

The family was celebrating Union’s 50th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa in October when the Being Mary Jane actress learned that Wade had gotten a new tattoo on his wrist with her initials next to a heart.

Union shared the video set to “My Heart Goes (La Di Da)” by Becky Hill on Instagram with the caption “best bday gift yet.”

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 🌍edition #Capetown Part 4

The couple’s daughter, Kaavia James, 4, also made an appearance in the video. The couple married back in 2014. In addition to their daughter, Kaavia, Wade has two sons, 20-year-old Zaire Wade and Xavier Wade, 9. He also has a 15-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade and was the guardian to his nephew, 21-year-old Dahveon Morris.

Union also shared a video of her surprise birthday celebration in Zanzibar, Tanzania on Oct. 30. The video features footage of the birthday celebration, including a surprise performance by Lisa Lisa. Union also shared a moving message with the post.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self. I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me.”

Union also thanked her husband and Lisa Lisa in the caption for the video and said she was “floating on gratitude.”

“How @dwyanewade @ronndarocksevents @dauniedaune got THE @lisalisall77 to come all this way to perform was unreal. Thank you Lisa for being so amazing to my Mom & reminding me that your childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them. I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022 🌍 Edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around. 🇹🇿 #ScorpioSeason #BirthdayGirl 🎉🎂🥳 #tanzania.”

The proud mom shared a video of her daughter’s #Encanto-themed birthday party on Instagram as well. Union captioned the post, “@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella. She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! @dwyanewade call security.”