Gabrielle Union Speaks Out Against Anti-Drag Bill

Gabrielle Union isn’t here for too many games. Recently, Tennesse governor, Bill Lee, signed a bill banning transgender health care for minors, and Union isn’t holding back her opinions on the anti-drag bill.

Not only are Union and her husband Dwyane Wade advocates of the LGBTQ community, but their 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, is transgender.

During an interview with Variety, Union spoke about citizens resisting laws that affect lives.

“There is an army that rebukes you, that does not agree with you and that will not lie down while this fascist rule is instituted,” Union said. “And that’s just one state. There are several states who were doing the same thing, and they will be met with resistance. People are not going to take this lying down. They’re just not. So if you thought this was going to be a cakewalk, you’re in for a rude awakening.”

Back in February, the couple received the president’s award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Union and Wade have been unwavering in supporting Zaya’s decision to identify as a girl. Wade dedicated his award to Zaya.

“I want to take this moment to publicly speak to our daughter Zaya,” Wade said. “Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do was get it right. I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny. Even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you’ve handled the ignorance in our world. I admire that you face it every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement. Thank you for showing me that there’s more than just one way to communicate effectively. As your father, my job isn’t to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, wishes, and dreams.”

The anti-drag bill also bans adult cabaret performances in public or in the presence of children and within 1,000 feet of schools, parks, and places of worship.

Those guilty of violating the anti-drag bill can be fined up to $2,500 or jailed for up to a year. Multiple violations of the anti-drag bill can face up to six years in jail.

Recently, Zaya was granted a legal name change by the state of California. Zaya’s original name is Zion Malachi Airamis Wade. With the legal name change, she now goes by Zaya.