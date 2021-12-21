Gaby Sulzberger Named Chair Of Global ESG Practice At Corporate Advisory Firm Teneo

A staunch advocate for Black board representation at large companies, Gaby Sulzberger has been named chair of the global ESG practice at the influential corporate global advisory firm Teneo.
In her new executive role, Sulzberger’s duties will include guiding the strategic direction of Teneo’s ESG advisory capabilities worldwide, per a news release. She, too, will serve as a key adviser to Teneo clients.
She has centered much of her 30-year career as a leader in the fields of sustainable and social impact investing. Sulzberger served as CFO of several public and private companies and served as CEO of a private equity-owned company. Sulzberger has gained deep expertise across a range of complex ESG issues and is frequently asked to speak and advise leadership teams on ESG topics and governance.
She is on the BE Registry of Corporate Directors, a chronicle of African Americans who serve on the board of directors of S&P 500 companies. Teneo reports Sulzberger has served on multiple public and private company boards in diverse industries. She is now a member of the boards of directors of Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Warby Parker, Cerevel Therapeutics, and several other private companies. Her prior positions include board chair at organic grocery chain Whole Foods until its sale to Amazon.
She and Ursula Burns are leaders at the Board Diversity Action Alliance, an effort geared to expand the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards, starting with Black directors. Its founding partners include the Ford Foundation, Teneo, and The Executive Leadership Council.
Sulzberger shared abour her new role.
“Since I joined Teneo earlier this year as a Senior Advisor, I have been very impressed with the firm’s unique CEO advisory model, as well as the breadth and depth of the ESG capabilities that already exist across the firm. CEOs face an imperative to prioritize ESG as a key aspect of value creation. I know well the challenges many companies face today when it comes to ESG, and I am excited to start working more closely with the Teneo team and its CEO and board clients around the world.”
Teneo CEO Paul Keary added, “We are delighted to have Gaby take on this expanded role at Teneo as we continue to invest in building out world-class ESG capabilities to best serve our clients Gaby is a highly-respected and sought-after expert on ESG issues, and I know she will bring deep insights and strategic counsel to our clients. CEOs and boards are more focused than ever before on their approach to ESG, and Teneo is committed to helping our clients navigate this quickly-changing landscape.”