Gaby Sulzberger Named Chair Of Global ESG Practice At Corporate Advisory Firm Teneo

A staunch advocate for Black board representation at large companies, Gaby Sulzberger has been named chair of the global ESG practice at the influential corporate global advisory firm Teneo.

In her new executive role, Sulzberger’s duties will include guiding the strategic direction of Teneo’s ESG advisory capabilities worldwide, per a news release. She, too, will serve as a key adviser to Teneo clients.

She has centered much of her 30-year career as a leader in the fields of sustainable and social impact investing. Sulzberger served as CFO of several public and private companies and served as CEO of a private equity-owned company. Sulzberger has gained deep expertise across a range of complex ESG issues and is frequently asked to speak and advise leadership teams on ESG topics and governance.

She is on the BE Registry of Corporate Directors, a chronicle of African Americans who serve on the board of directors of S&P 500 companies. Teneo reports Sulzberger has served on multiple public and private company boards in diverse industries. She is now a member of the boards of directors of Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Warby Parker, Cerevel Therapeutics, and several other private companies. Her prior positions include board chair at organic grocery chain Whole Foods until its sale to Amazon.