8 Black Apps and Developers You Should Know #BlackBusinessMonth

If you’re looking for the best soul food restaurants down south or Black-owned boutiques or just about anything that Black folks have curated or created, wouldn’t it be great if that information was compiled in one convenient place without the need to go slogging through the interwebs to conduct your own research?

There are many apps created by Black app developers for users who are interested in everything from the best places to dine to tips on money management. There are apps that occupy children’s time and those that help galvanize Black people to social justice causes.

Today, to kick off National Black Business Month, BLACK ENTERPRISE is showcasing a few apps that will help give you guidance in the hopes that you will find something to download that will make your life easier while also supporting a Black-owned business.

Scroll below to find apps for the whole family.

(Credit: JenniferBrantley)

This app connects minority military members, spouses, and others within 200 miles of a military base anywhere around the world, to local businesses that welcome both their dollars, and their presence. FindMe Mobile goes beyond anything other, similar directory services do, by connecting the Black military community to vetted, community-recommended businesses.

This app allows users to record real-time videos of police encounters. Mbye Njie came up with the idea for the app after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. He thought an app with the capability to record video might have resulted in a different outcome for Brown and others.

Color Noir is a coloring book app created by Muoyo and Nicaila Matthews Okome, to celebrate black art, people, culture, and beauty. To the husband and wife duo, it all boils down to representation. “Black people & culture power so many technology products and platforms to massive success without us truly benefiting, participating in ownership, or being properly represented,” Muoyo told Black Enterprise. “That needs to change. Color Noir is our first attempt to be a part of changing this dynamic, and the response thus far has been incredible.”

Kaya Thomas built the app to bring diverse characters and stories to picture, chapter, middle grade and young adult books penned by Black authors. For Kaya it’s a two-fold goal – to improve representation in stories read by Black children and to celebrate and spotlight Black authors.

Sofia Ongele created this app while a student at Fordham to offer resources and advice to sexual assault victims, and to also give them a support system. Ongele told Bloomberg that when she started to look at the law surrounding sexual violence, it seemed to benefit abusers. “It seemed as though the road for abusers was paved with yellow bricks and the road for survivors was barren and unpaved.”

James Chapman said he created his networking app to “commercialize serendipity,” according to WRAL TechWire. Users get suggestions of people to connect with and get alerted when people with similar profiles have logged on to the app or are in their proximity.

Evan Leaphart designed Kiddie Kredit to help educate children on the importance of maintaining good credit. Leaphart learned firsthand the cost of poor credit when he struggled to get a mortgage and business loan. He decided that teaching youngsters about credit could give them an early start at financial success down the line.

This app was started by husband and wife team Anthony and Janique Edwards and features a directory to help diners find listings of Black-owned restaurants and culinary events.

Dawn Onley is a freelance writer based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.