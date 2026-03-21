HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Gamecock Coach Dawn Staley Surprises Opponent Southern University With Gifts Ahead Of NCAA Faceoff She gave the players Louis Vuitton Imagination perfume.







By Robert Hill

Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, surprised the Southern University women’s basketball team with gifts ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup, showing respect and support for the HBCU program before they faced off on the court.

After Southern University secured a 65–58 win over Samford in the NCAA Tournament, First Four, Staley, who was in attendance, visited the team and later gifted players Louis Vuitton Imagination perfume. This move resonated as a sign of support and respect from Staley, a well-respected figure in women’s college basketball.

Staley stopped by Southern University’s hotel before the game, taking time to greet players as she prepared to face them in the next round. Her presence alone impacted the team, as players recognized the respect being shown.

“Her being here, getting to hear the words she had for our team, it was just great,” Southern University Lady Jaguars guard Mykayla Cunningham said, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “It’s great that she took the time out because she’s a very busy woman. She’s smart. She sat and watched the game. Wrote down notes about both teams; she’s going to be prepared. And that’s how we have to come out and be prepared against her.”

Staley and her players stayed to watch the Jaguars play. After the game, Staley gave the team perfume, surprising the players and sparking an emotional reaction throughout the room. The Lady Jaguars were gifted a Louis Vuitton “Imagination,” which came in response to some players asking what she was wearing when she spoke to them.

“She walked in the meeting room, the kids blew up,” Southern assistant coach Jeremy Bonin said of Staley coming to Southern’s hotel, USA Today reported. “They loved it. So there was definitely some motivation for us to try to win that game (Thursday), which we were lucky enough to do.”

Staley, speaking to the team, reflected her continued commitment to uplifting HBCU programs. Throughout her career, she has used her platform to raise visibility for HBCUs, whether through speaking engagements or scheduling games.

Southern University is now preparing to face South Carolina on March 21 in a matchup that carries both competitive intensity and mutual respect.

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