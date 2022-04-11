Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Gary Brown Dies of Cancer at 52

Gary Brown, 52, a former running back coach for the Dallas Cowboys, has died after battling cancer.
According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Brown died on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The former coach was in hospice care for the past several weeks. He was afflicted with significant health issues since leaving the NFL team after the 2019 season.
Brown was recently the running back coach at the University of Wisconsin but was reassigned to other duties because of his declining health.
Cowboys team owner and General Manager Jerry Jones issued a written statement:
“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.”
Brown, a star running back when he played at Penn State, played for three teams during his eight seasons in the NFL. In 1991, he was an eighth-round draft pick of the Houston Oilers. He played five years in Houston before finishing his career with the San Diego Chargers and the New York Giants.
After appearing in 99 NFL games from 1991 through 1998, Brown ended his career with 4,300 rushing yards and 631 receiving yards with 24 touchdowns.
Brown joined the Cowboys coaching staff in 2013 when he became the running backs coach. When he arrived, he greatly helped DeMarco Murray, who then made the Pro Bowl in 2013 before a record-setting 2014 season. Murray set an NFL-rushing record of 1,845 yards and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.