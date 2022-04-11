Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Gary Brown Dies of Cancer at 52

Gary Brown, 52, a former running back coach for the Dallas Cowboys, has died after battling cancer.

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Brown died on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The former coach was in hospice care for the past several weeks. He was afflicted with significant health issues since leaving the NFL team after the 2019 season.

Brown was recently the running back coach at the University of Wisconsin but was reassigned to other duties because of his declining health.

Cowboys team owner and General Manager Jerry Jones issued a written statement: