Women by Stacy Jackson CBS Reportedly Boots Gayle King From Times Square Studio To Smaller Space On West Side Inside sources claimed the CBS Mornings co-host was "blindsided" and downgrading her to the 57th Street studio was not part of the deal.







“CBS Mornings” show host Gayle King is reportedly “livid” with the network’s decision to move her into a smaller studio space.

According to Radar Online, insiders claimed King perceived the studio downgrade as a “personal attack” from CBS. After moving the show from the multimillion-dollar studio in Times Square to the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street, the television personality viewed the gesture as a “final insult” from the network.

The move, which CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon allegedly led, came after King signed a one-year extension with CBS. However, the insider claimed, “This was not part of the deal,” and the network “blindsided” her. “She made it very clear—she’s not going to be shoved into some dingy little room.” The journalist allegedly already proposed renovations for her West 57th Street dressing room. “She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions.”

The news division could be vulnerable to possible changes that may arise due to a request from Skydance Media to purchase, “strengthen, and revitalize” CBS. “The place has been in freefall for years,” said an insider, who added that if the sale is carried out, “there’s no way” the new owners, Skydance CEO David Ellison and his father, Larry Ellison, “will settle for status quo.” A source told The New York Post that relocating King and her CBS Mornings co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson back to its former studio is “all about saving money.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned that King has been a co-host on the show since the network first launched the flagship morning program. Radar Online noted that King lags behind Good Morning America and Today in morning news ratings. The network’s decision to downgrade King’s studio comes as the network seeks $500 million ahead of the potential Skydance purchase.

According to a source, King has the resources to leave CBS and explore other options if the network fails to meet her requests. “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News” will share a studio at the Broadcast Center. As for the Times Square space, it may be used for other productions to rent out.

RELATED CONTENT: From The Newsroom To Outerspace: Gayle King Announces Participation In An All-Women Space Mission