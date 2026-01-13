Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gayle King’s CBS Salary Reportedly Cut By 50% For Part-Time Role Gayle King is reportedly staying at CBS in a part-time role with her pay cut in half.







Amid sweeping restructuring at CBS News, Gayle King is set to remain at the Tiffany Network— with a 50% pay cut and a part-time schedule.

Insiders say King agreed to a “massive pay cut” at the network to remain part-time on CBS’s This Morning, Radar Online reports. The Emmy-nominated anchor is reportedly earning about $10 million in 2026, down from her previous $15 million yearly salary.

“Gayle called the shots,” one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, according to his Substack. “She knew exactly what she wanted—less work, less stress, but still the spotlight.”

Another source said the arrangement benefited both sides, with CBS needing to “make adjustments” and King seeking a more flexible role.

“CBS loves her, but they also needed to make adjustments,” a second insider claimed. “This was a perfect compromise. She keeps her profile, they cut costs, everyone wins.”

The reports quell speculation about King’s future at CBS amid major staff departures following Bari Weiss’s appointment as CBS News’ new editor-in-chief. In late 2025, CBS Nightly News anchor John Dickerson left over editorial independence concerns, with co-anchor Maurice DuBois exiting weeks later. King’s CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil has since taken over the nightly news show to very mixed reviews.

King’s contract was set to expire in May. Amid the Weiss-led shakeup, many expected her to depart as well. But relations between King and Weiss seem smooth after a recent “low-key lunch” with the new news chief, with a CBS spokesperson confirming afterward that they “expect [King] to have a very long future here.”

King avoided addressing her future at the network while at the Variety Golden Globes Pre-Show on Jan. 11. “Well, I’m certainly not going to make any announcement here,” she said. “I’m not going to, but we will keep you posted.”

King has been a mainstay of CBS’ morning lineup since joining CBS This Morning in January 2012, navigating multiple co-anchor shifts and the show’s rebrand to CBS Mornings. Her continued presence underscores her earlier commitment to stay with the network despite the major staff changes under Weiss since October.

“All I can say is this: From what I’m being told inside this building … all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here,” King said in October. “They like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing!”

