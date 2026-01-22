Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gayle King Rumored To Face Major CBS Pay Cut Or Begin A Yearlong Farewell Tour New reports raise questions about Gayle King’s $15 million salary and her future at CBS News.







As speculation grows about Gayle King’s future at CBS News under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, reports suggest the veteran anchor may be facing a steep pay cut or a yearlong farewell tour before exiting.

Amid sweeping staff changes at CBS News since Weiss took over in October, sources familiar with the network say Weiss may be aiming to cut King’s $15 million salary, citing the pressures of a weaker media economy, Variety reports.

King is reportedly weighing her options, including a special correspondent role that would allow occasional appearances without a regular hosting schedule, or a one-year on-air arrangement at a reduced salary so she could say goodbye to viewers.

The developments come as Weiss faces scrutiny over how she has been reshaping the network since her arrival. Sources say Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski are considering moving King from her co-host role on CBS Mornings to a special correspondent position or a role featuring occasional reports, allowing her to continue showcasing her celebrity interview skills.

This follows reports that King and Weiss had a “low-key” lunch to discuss her future.

King renews her contract annually; her current deal is set to expire in May. Sources say Weiss values King’s ability to secure high-profile interviews and wants to keep her on staff, but in a different, significantly cheaper role.

Weiss has been under intense scrutiny following Paramount’s $150 million acquisition of her conservative-opinion site, The Free Press. Sources say she has pushed programs like CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes to give more airtime to Trump administration officials.

Insiders describe visible dysfunction within the CBS News team, as veteran staff view Weiss and her handpicked senior team skeptically because of her limited experience managing mainstream media outlets. Weiss rose to fame as the opinions editor at The New York Times, a role that did not involve reporting.

They point to a series of missteps eroding the network’s news credibility, including rushing Tony Dokoupil into the Evening News anchor role following the exits of Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, airing a town hall with Erika Kirk without mainstream ad support, and pulling a pre-announced 60 Minutes segment.

According to insiders, these issues can only be addressed if producers and reporters push back more regularly against Weiss.

