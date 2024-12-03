Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Study Shows Gen Z Is Turning To AI For Most Tasks—Especially At Work AI is gradually taking over the workforce, starting with Gen Z.







A new survey reveals that many Gen Z knowledge workers are turning to AI to complete their tasks, signaling a trend likely to sweep the entire workforce.

On November 25, Google Workspace released a survey highlighting the growing number of leaders adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to make an impact in the workplace. Research shows that 82% of “young leaders” already use AI tools in their work, and 98% expect AI to significantly impact their industry or workplace within the next five years.

“Our research shows that emerging leaders are adopting AI to increase their impact at work,” said Yulie Kwon Kim, VP of Product, Google Workspace. “Rising leaders are not simply using AI as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst to help grow their careers.”

Commissioned by Google Workspace and conducted by The Harris Poll, the study surveyed over 1,000 U.S.-based knowledge workers aged 22-39, all of whom currently hold or aspire to have a leadership position at work (“young leaders”). The survey revealed that AI is set to transform the workforce, with 93% of Gen Z young leaders and 79% of millennial young leaders admitting to using two or more AI tools on a weekly basis. Additionally, over 50% of AI users regularly share their experiences and insights with colleagues, and 75% have recommended generative AI tools to their peers.

“The future of work is here—and it’s AI-powered,” Kwon Kim said. “Rising leaders are not only advocating for AI—they’re deploying this technology in meaningful ways, from improving communication with colleagues to freeing up time for strategic work.”

The survey found different ways workers are leveraging AI to boost productivity and improve communication. For example, 70% use AI for tasks like drafting email responses, writing complex emails from scratch, or overcoming language barriers. Eighty-eight percent use AI for overwhelming tasks, and the same amount credit AI for helping them use the right tone in their written communication.

Also, 90% say they wouldn’t mind joining meetings on the go if AI took notes for them. The research shows the growing relevance of AI-powered tools in remote and hybrid workforces.

The data also highlights a strong link between the use of generative AI and increased productivity in collaborative teamwork, effective communication, and leadership. The findings show how AI can help workers complete tasks more quickly and efficiently while transforming how they approach their work.

With Google investing billions in AI, the new survey strengthens the tech giant’s argument for AI’s growing impact.

