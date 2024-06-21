Women by Stacy Jackson General Hospital Addresses Racist Trolls Attacking Black Actress, Tabyana Ali General Hospital cast members took to their social media accounts to stand in support of their fellow castmate.









The beloved soap opera General Hospital has taken a stand against racism following a situation between viewers and Black actress Tabyana Ali.

The show’s official X account declared on June 18, “General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles. #GH is for everyone.” Ali expressed gratitude for the show’s support, retweeting their message with appreciation.

I appreciate you so much ABC/GH🥹💕 https://t.co/R8XoBHQx3T — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) June 18, 2024

This comes after Ali received a large amount of racist online harassment and spoke out about it. Earlier this month, she addressed her detractors with grace, saying, “To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine.” The June 9 post continued, “…regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity.”

2/4But we got to find another way to fight. I've realized ignoring doesn't help but neither does giving the energy back. We're going in circles and that doesn't get us anywhere. Everybody might not agree with me but thats okay. I just want to let "those" people know, I see you. — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) June 10, 2024

I promise life is more beautiful and peaceful and full when you give people and yourself LOVE. I pray you don't meet God and find yourself disappointed when he shows you the life you could've had, if all you had to do was stop giving out that type of energy and just went OUTSIDE! — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) June 10, 2024

Fellow cast members rallied around Ali. General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn forcefully denounced the racist attacks, stating, “…we condemn and reject it. We stand by our friend and colleague in her dignified and gracious response. There’s no place for racism of any kind in our beloved GH community.” Genie Francis and Maura West also voiced their support, with West praising Ali’s “strength and loving, open heart.”

Here, here, Nancy. I couldn’t have said it any better than that. #GH is for everyone. @GeneralHospital — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) June 19, 2024

However, the incident has sparked a broader discussion among viewers about Ali’s character and storylines. Some fans have called for more substantial plots for Trina, expressing concern that she’s being used as a “prop” for other characters, particularly her onscreen friend Josslyn, who is played by white actress Eden McCoy. Addressing a post that shows the two pictured together, one viewer commented, “…Trina needs a storyline and not to be a prop for other people on the show,” while another urged the show to “End this one-sided friendship.”

The controversy has also highlighted issues of representation in promotional materials, with fans questioning why Ali wasn’t tagged in a social post featuring the two characters, with Ali in a small corner of the frame.

Josslyn and Trina's hunt for the perfect apartment hasn't yielded any results. Is their luck about to change?

An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RealEdenMccoy pic.twitter.com/2reeyHy3sf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 14, 2024

Ali, who joined the cast in 2022, according to NBC News, is the third actress to play Trina Robinson. As the situation unfolds, ABC is reportedly working closely with Ali and her team to address the racist trolling she has endured, Deadline noted.