June 21, 2024
General Hospital Addresses Racist Trolls Attacking Black Actress, Tabyana Ali
General Hospital cast members took to their social media accounts to stand in support of their fellow castmate.
The beloved soap opera General Hospital has taken a stand against racism following a situation between viewers and Black actress Tabyana Ali.
The show’s official X account declared on June 18, “General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles. #GH is for everyone.” Ali expressed gratitude for the show’s support, retweeting their message with appreciation.
This comes after Ali received a large amount of racist online harassment and spoke out about it. Earlier this month, she addressed her detractors with grace, saying, “To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine.” The June 9 post continued, “…regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity.”
Fellow cast members rallied around Ali. General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn forcefully denounced the racist attacks, stating, “…we condemn and reject it. We stand by our friend and colleague in her dignified and gracious response. There’s no place for racism of any kind in our beloved GH community.” Genie Francis and Maura West also voiced their support, with West praising Ali’s “strength and loving, open heart.”
However, the incident has sparked a broader discussion among viewers about Ali’s character and storylines. Some fans have called for more substantial plots for Trina, expressing concern that she’s being used as a “prop” for other characters, particularly her onscreen friend Josslyn, who is played by white actress Eden McCoy. Addressing a post that shows the two pictured together, one viewer commented, “…Trina needs a storyline and not to be a prop for other people on the show,” while another urged the show to “End this one-sided friendship.”
The controversy has also highlighted issues of representation in promotional materials, with fans questioning why Ali wasn’t tagged in a social post featuring the two characters, with Ali in a small corner of the frame.
Ali, who joined the cast in 2022, according to NBC News, is the third actress to play Trina Robinson. As the situation unfolds, ABC is reportedly working closely with Ali and her team to address the racist trolling she has endured, Deadline noted.