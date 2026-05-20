News by Selena Hill George Clinton Files Suit Against UMG For $1.1 M In Royalty Payments George Clinton is suing Universal Music Group over claims the company withheld more than $1.1 million in royalties tied to his legendary music catalog







Funk pioneer George Clinton is taking legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging the record label withheld more than $1.1 million in royalty payments tied to his legendary catalog for over three years.

According to a federal lawsuit filed in Michigan on May 15, Clinton claims that UMG Recordings froze 100% of the royalties across multiple royalty accounts connected to his work with Parliament-Funkadelic and his solo work. The complaint accuses the label of breach of contract and alleges the payments were improperly withheld during an ongoing legal dispute involving the estate of late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell. The lawsuit reportedly alleges that UMG used the separate dispute as justification for suspending Clinton’s royalty payouts entirely, despite Clinton maintaining that he remains contractually entitled to the earnings, reports Music Business Worldwide.

“This is a straightforward breach of contract case arising from UMG’s decision to withhold 100% of royalties payable to Plaintiff under governing recording agreements based on a third-party lawsuit to which UMG is not a party, in which UMG faces no claim, in which UMG could incur no liability, and in which the third party has now lost on summary judgment,” the complaint states.

Clinton, widely recognized as one of the architects of funk music, helped shape generations of Black music and culture through influential groups like Parliament and Funkadelic. His music has been heavily sampled across hip-hop, R&B, and pop for decades, making ownership rights and royalty payments surrounding his catalog especially valuable. Artists ranging from Dr. Dre to Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar have incorporated elements of Clinton’s sound into their work.

The lawsuit arrives as broader conversations continue around artist ownership, masters rights, intellectual property protections, and transparency within the music industry. For entrepreneurs, executives, and creators in the music business, Clinton’s lawsuit serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding contracts, protecting intellectual property, and maintaining visibility into revenue streams. As intellectual property increasingly becomes one of the most valuable assets in entertainment, media, tech, and branding, legal clarity and ownership rights can determine whether creators benefit from the wealth generated by their work.