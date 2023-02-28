George Clinton Loves Wiz Khalifa’s Portrayal Of Him In ‘Spinning Gold’: ‘It Makes Me Cool’

George Clinton had no say in the Wiz Khalifa’s casting of him in the upcoming film Spinning Gold, but the Parliament-Funkadelic frontman loves the rapper’s performance.

The famed musician was recently stopped by TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport while en route to meet with Wiz personally. He was asked his thoughts on the film, which will be released April 5.

“It’s cool. It makes me cool,” he said. “Made me look like Bootsy [Collins].”

When preparing for the role, Clinton said Wiz reached out to him. The pair exchanged ideas and life wisdom.

“He got that new wisdom. I got that old wisdom,” he explained.

Despite not taking part in the casting, Clinton got his grandchildren to appear in the film as his bandmates.

Spinning Gold tells the story of Casablanca records, a record label that broke ground in the 1970s with a diverse mix of eccentric acts, including Parliament, Donna Summer, Bill Withers, Village People, and KISS.

Along with Wiz, the star-studded cast includes Jason Derulo as Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, and Jeremy Jordan as Neil Bogart.

Samuel L. Jackson and Justin Timberlake also appear in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spinning Gold (@spinninggoldmovie)

Meanwhile, Clinton has teamed up with award-winning civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to get assistance with obtaining royalties for his 1982 hit, “Atomic Dog.” Talks about the legal case are still under wraps, so Clinton couldn’t say too much.

But Clinton recently partnered with Will Smith and T.D. Jakes to help raise $10 million for Ben Crump’s Law School. Clinton and Crump are also Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers who hail from North Carolina but reside in Tallahassee, Florida.