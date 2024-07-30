Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Association Of Black Women Attorneys Take On Hollywood Glamour At Annual Glitter Gala The Glitter Gala fabulously supports GABWA Foundation's scholarship and mentorship programs.









The Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys (GABWA) Foundation hosted its annual Glitter Gala in Atlanta’s Intercontinental Hotel on July 28, taking Hollywood glamour to new heights.

This diverse cohort of lawyers donned their finest attire on the black carpet. Local news anchor Karyn Greer returned as the mistress of ceremonies, according to WSB-TV. This year’s theme was “Hollywood Noire: A Vintage Ebony Carpet Affair.”

This ongoing effort brings out the foundation’s members to support its scholarship and mentoring programs. The event began with its silent auction, with the money raised going toward the association’s Civil Pro Bono Wills project and Community Health Fair.

The Glitter Gala proceeded with awards and recognitions of its esteemed members and communal leaders. Their 2024 Founders Award Honorees include Nina Hickson, who took home the Leah Ward Sears Award for Distinction in the Profession, and Tori M. Silas, who took home the Barbara A. Harris award for Service to the Community.

While the association boasts an all-women’s membership, two men took part in the ceremony to be commended for their laudable efforts. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock received the Zenith Award for Political Action and Samuel S. Woodhouse took home the same award for Distinction in the Profession.

The GABWA Foundation started in 1983. The 501(c)3 organization has established award-winning programs, such as its Sister2Sister Mentorship program. Moreover, it has partnered with local nonprofit Andrew & Walter Young Southwest YMCA to create the Isabel Gates Webster Nursery, named after one of the first Black women attorneys in Atlanta.

Through events like its signature Glitter Gala and Auction, the GABWA Foundation has dedicated over $650,000 in scholarships. It continues to be a pillar of support in the Georgia community to assist women and children while encouraging Black women to pursue law.