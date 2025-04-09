News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Georgia Daycare Loses License After Giving Toddlers Benadryl Without Consent A Benadryl scandal has led to the loss of this Georgia daycare’s child care license.







The Georgia church daycare center where an employee was arrested for giving toddlers unauthorized doses of Benadryl has had its childcare license revoked.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) revoked the license of Forsyth Methodist Church’s Caring for Kids daycare center on April 7. The center has been temporarily closed since March amid the ongoing investigation into a staff member who administered Benadryl to toddlers without parental consent.

“The Center has ten days to appeal the revocation before an administrative law judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings (OSAH),” said Reg Griffin, DECAL’s chief communications officer. “The Center may not reopen until the appeal process is completed due to the previously issued Order of Emergency Closure.”

The closure and license revocation follow the March 10 arrest of Kendasja Mequia Hughley, who allegedly gave Benadryl to toddlers—as young as two years old—to make them drowsy during nap time. Investigators say that a co-teacher reported the incident to the daycare’s director on March 5, but Director Cathy Stevick waited up to six days before reporting the incident. Parents later reported that their children seemed unusually sluggish and “not themselves” when picked up from the daycare.

The daycare is part of the Bright from the Start program—Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning initiative that oversees childcare facilities. An investigation was launched, which revealed that three children were given Benadryl on at least two separate occasions in early March, incidents reportedly captured on camera. Benadryl is not recommended for children under six due to potential health risks and adverse effects.

On March 18, Stevick and a second teacher, Shelby Webb, were also arrested. Stevick faces three counts of failure to report child abuse, while Webb has been charged with one count each of simple battery and cruelty to children. DECAL advises affected parents to explore childcare alternatives through the free resource at qualityrated.org or by calling 1-877-ALL GA KIDS.

