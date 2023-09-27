Georgia DA Overseeing Trump, Young Thug RICO Case Says Her Family Is Being Threatened

Fani Willis, the Georgia district attorney overseeing the Donald Trump and Young Thug RICO cases, says her family is being threatened, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Willis told the crowd at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt World festival in Atlanta that private information regarding her daughter, father, and ex-husband have been posted online, including racial slurs and violence. The district attorney said people’s attempts to stop her work only wastes time.

“It’s very unfair to the other people and it’s a waste of time. It’s not going to stop what I’m doing,” Willis said. “It’s been very troubling. I’ve become very private about my family because of the threats.”

In August 2023, Willis got specific with WSB-TV about the threats, saying she’s been called “slave whore” and more.

“I’ve been called pretty much everything but a child of God,” Willis said. “I’m receiving phone calls and emails and communications that are derogatory in nature. They don’t always state what the reason is that their calling. But I’ve probably been called the N word more times in the last two-and-a-half years than most — a hundred people combined.”

Online threats were made towards the grand jury shortly after Trump and 18 codefendents were indicted. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI announced an investigation into the threats.

Willis felt the hip-hop-focused event was the perfect time to discuss Young Thug’s case, using his lyrics and fellow rapper YFN Lucci’s, as evidence.

“Because you put a beat behind it, does not make it any less than a confession and we are going to use it to convict you,” she said. “If you commit a crime and then you brag about it in a song, it’s a confession.”

On top of her casework, Willis’ office recently received a grant to test an extensive backlog of rape kits, many of which are from Black and brown victims. With more than 4,000 rape kits, several tests detected serial rapists.

“It’s very sad when you look at those cases,” Willis said. “Not only are you bringing justice to this particular young lady but how many crimes could have been prevented, if the first young lady’s kit was tested?”