Georgia DA Fani Willis Responds To Rep. Jim Jordan Inquiry Of Trump Indictment

No one is safe when it comes to Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis is accusing U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of “outrageous partisan misrepresentations” after Jordan inquired about Donald Trump’s election case, The Associated Press reports. The Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee and close Trump ally sent Willis, a Black woman, a letter expressing concerns over the DA’s motivation in investigating Trump and several others in their attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Jordan demanded that she provide documentation by Sept. 7, but instead, Willis sent a nine-page retort with details of the “inaccurate information and misleading statements” his letter held. “Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations,” Willis wrote. “As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do.”

The district attorney accuses Jordan of violating the U.S. Constitution by attempting to interfere with and obstruct her office’s prosecution. She says his inquiry violates state sovereignty over matters of state law. “Your public statements and your letter itself make clear that you lack any legitimate legislative purpose for that inquiry: your job description as a legislator does not include criminal law enforcement, nor does it include supervising a specific criminal trial because you believe that doing so will promote your partisan political objectives,” Willis continued.

Since her investigation began, Trump and his allies have been after Willis, accusing her of persecuting the 2024 Republican presidential candidate frontrunner and demanding she be punished. Legislators in her own state—like Sen. Colton Moore—threatened to host a special session to take money away from Willis’ office and called for her impeachment. However, Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp stood up for Willis by criticizing Moore for running a “grifter scam” in an attempt to raise money from Trump supporters.

The threats haven’t stopped Willis and her team from doing their job. In August, Trump faced felony racketeering and conspiracy counts in a 41-count indictment, naming 19 defendants, according to NBC News. In response to Rep. Jordan’s probe, Willis said if people want to avoid felony charges in Fulton County, including violating state racketeering and RICO laws, then they shouldn’t commit those felonies.

