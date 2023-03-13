Georgia Democratic House Rep. Letitia “Tish” Naghise Dies at 59

The Georgia House Democrats are in mourning as Democratic House Rep. Letitia “Tish” Naghise passed away.

Naghise died at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, after being hospitalized for a few days, according to friend and former coworker, Wan Smith. The first-time candidate won the Democratic primary in House District 68, representing quiet suburbs of Atlanta like southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties. Smith remembered Naghise as a talented leader who was excited about serving. “She was an extraordinary servant leader, an extraordinary and multifaceted leader, who didn’t start or stop with the legislature,” Smith said.

Georgia House Democrats released a statement, according to FOX News, calling her a “dear friend.” “She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace,” Leader James Beverly said. “Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on.”

The 59-year-old’s love for politics grew after watching Barack Obama win the presidential election in 2008. She became a delegate at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 and even volunteered for Georgia state senator Jon Ossoff’s initial 2017 campaign. She also worked for the Census advocacy group, Fair Count, and Georgia Conservation Voters before running for office. “No matter what part of the the state we were organizing in, she knew somebody there or knew somebody who could put her in contact with someone there,” Smith said.

Government officials took to Twitter to release statements on Naghise’s passing, including Governor Brian Kemp, who remembered her care for the people of Fayetteville.

Please read my statement on the passing of Representative Tish Naghise: pic.twitter.com/zhhV0DQQJm — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 8, 2023

After learning of her passing, Ossoff made a statement, testifying to her hard work. “I always knew Tish to be a kind, caring, hardworking, and committed community leader and public servant,” Ossoff wrote. “Georgia will miss Tish.”

No cause of death has been provided at this time.