Black Georgia District Attorney Adds Security Following Death Threats After Election Probe And Young Thug Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has added to her security detail following the indictment of rapper Young Thug, according to WSB Channel 2 News. Willis also added protection due to threats from the supporters of former President Donald Trump after she announced a special grand jury in Georgia would be investigating events connected to the presidential election.

Willis has received several death threats, including one that provided instructions on how to use public records to find her home. The D.A. told reporters that while her life had been threatened, she doesn’t believe the rapper or anyone involved with the indictment is involved with the threats and implied some wayward fans could be responsible for the threats.

“We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment,” said the D.A. “I would say that (threats are coming from) people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense.”

She also said death threats from Trump supporters led to her increasing her security. “Oh, it is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” she said. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor.”

The District Attorney also noted that one individual who threatened her had apparently found out where she lived. “And that person seems to have information about where my house is actually located.” Willis said she would not be intimidated from doing her job.

“I’m not going to be intimidated from doing it, and doing it in the correct fashion and holding people accountable,” Willis said.

Young Thug and several members of the alleged Young Slime Life syndicate (YSL) were arrested on May 11 for suspected gang activity. According to Willis, the rapper – whose real name is Jeffery Williams – conspired with rapper Sergio Kitchens – also known as Gunna – and others of obtaining money and property through a racketeering enterprise.

Williams’ lawyer Brian Steel denied all charges against his client. “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” he said.

At least 28 people were named in the indictment, which Willis said was partly possible due to the members’ social media activity. “Social media is a wonderful tool for prosecutors in every indictment we bring these days,” added Willis.

While the District Attorney continues to fight crime, she remains cautious of her surroundings due to the numerous death threats and spends less time with loved ones out of fear they could be harmed.