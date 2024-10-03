News by Kandiss Edwards Department Of Justice Found That Georgia Violates Inmates Rights Georgia correctional facilities, once again, show lack of concern for inmate safety.







The Department of Justice completed a years-long investigation into Georgia correctional facilities. The DOJ found that 17 institutions are actively violating the rights of Georgia inmates. The DOJ report, released Oct. 1, found that the state of Georgia, specifically, violated the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

In a 93-page report, the department found the following violations at Georgia state-operated and private correctional facilities:

Failing to protect individuals housed in medium- and close-security facilities from widespread physical violence and subjecting incarcerated persons to unreasonable risk of harm from sexual abuse across its facilities.

Critical under-staffing and systemic deficiencies in physical plant, housing and classification, contraband control, incident reporting, and investigations all contribute to the widespread violence.

Georgia allows gangs to exert improper influence on prison life, including controlling entire housing units and operating unlawful and dangerous schemes in and from the prisons, harming both incarcerated people and the public.

The Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section conducted the investigation, and no criminal charges were filed against the state.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan stated, “Our constitution requires humane conditions in prisons that, at a minimum, ensure that people in custody are safe. The findings of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act investigation of the Georgia Department of Corrections reveal grave and diffuse failures to safeguard the men and women housed in its facilities, including disturbing and increasing frequencies of deaths among incarcerated people.”

Justice Department Finds Unconstitutional Conditions in Georgia Prisons 🔗: https://t.co/9mP6oKaQx9 pic.twitter.com/884DUYTEgI — DOJ Civil Rights Division (@CivilRights) October 1, 2024

The recourse appears minimal as the DOJ’s press release did not list any tangible steps to rectify and improve inmate conditions. Instead, it gave a warning, admonishment, and hope for future improvements.

“We hope to work collaboratively with the State of Georgia to improve these deadly conditions; indeed, the Constitution requires it,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

This is not the first time a Georgia institution has been called out for its practices. In August, Fulton County Jail completed an investigation into four women security officers. The women were charged with improper sexual contact with an inmate and smuggling contraband, according to Law and Crime.

The investigation into the women initially began as a probe into the safety of the prison after the death of an inmate. The inmate was found deceased and covered in insects.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said, “The Fulton County Jail is structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides, and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force.”

Both state and local facilities are being called to the carpet for inhumane practices. Only time will tell whether or not the DOJ is serious about keeping inmates safe.

RELATED CONTENT: Rikers Island Prison Officer Known As ‘Champagne’ Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 24 Female Inmates