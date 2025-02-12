News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Drivers May Be Able To Leave Physical Licenses Behind Georgia lawmakers introduced legislation allowing drivers to present their e-license during law enforcement interaction.







Georgia drivers may soon be able to leave their wallet at home and still have access to their license when dealing with law enforcement. The Georgia House of Representatives has proposed a new bill, HB 296, to expand the use of the e-driver’s license, according to WSBTV.

With the e-driver’s license, drivers could present the identification during traffic stops or any other law enforcement interaction.

E-identification for Georgia residents is currently available on Samsung, Google, and Apple Wallet. Residents can also download the ID to Apple Watches. The use of the e-driver’s license was implemented in 2023 by Governor Brian Kemp.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services began offering the option shortly after the governor’s announcement. The initial change allowed the license to be used at TSA security checkpoints.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia recognizes the value of finding new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of emerging trends,” Kemp said at the time. “I want to thank our great team at DDS for working with their partners in the private sector, as well as the TSA, to make this exciting new service possible. I look forward to this option being widely available for hardworking Georgians and visitors alike.”

Digital identification is slowly becoming a trend. Fourteen states have adopted a policy that allows residents to use the method to navigate Transportation Security Administration security checks, according to a TSA press release. The other states offering mobile driver’s licenses are Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and Utah. Puerto Rico also allows them.