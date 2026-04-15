News by Janee Bolden Georgia Fire Chief Seeks Living Kidney Donor After Decades Of Service Douglas County Fire Chief Miles Allen is seeking a living kidney donor as his health declines from polycystic kidney disease.







A Georgia fire chief who has spent decades serving others is now asking for help of his own.

According to WSB-TV, Douglas County Fire Chief Miles Allen is searching for a living kidney donor as his health continues to decline.

Allen, who has served in public safety for nearly 40 years after a stint in the U.S. Air Force, has been diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a genetic condition that causes cysts to form on the kidneys and gradually reduces their function.

“My kidneys have several cysts on them,” Allen said, explaining that his condition was first discovered in 2010 during a routine medical evaluation.

Now, more than a decade later, his condition has progressed significantly. Allen says his kidney function has dropped to about 13%, putting him at risk of needing dialysis if he cannot find a donor.

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) affects hundreds of thousands of Americans and often progresses silently for years before symptoms become severe. As kidney function declines, patients may eventually require dialysis or a transplant to survive. The need for donors is especially critical in Black communities, where patients are disproportionately affected by kidney disease but often face longer wait times for transplants.

In an effort to find a match, Allen has partnered with Piedmont Hospital and the National Kidney Registry, expanding the search beyond family members, who may also be affected by the same genetic condition.

“I’m reaching out to family, friends, co-workers, strangers,” Allen said, encouraging those with healthy kidneys to consider testing.

Doctors note that kidneys from living donors can last significantly longer than those from deceased donors, making early matches especially critical.

Those interested in becoming a donor or learning more about the process can visit the National Kidney Registry at www.kidneyregistry.org or contact Piedmont Hospital’s transplant program for additional information.

For Allen, the request is rooted in both urgency and hope.

“If you have two good functioning kidneys, be a blessing to someone else and get tested,” he said.

Now, the man who has spent his career responding to emergencies and protecting his community is hoping someone will step forward to help save his life.

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