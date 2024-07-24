Georgia Halts State Funding For AP African American Studies Amid DEI Crackdown

Georgia students may not have the opportunity to take AP African American Studies for the upcoming school year. The state’s Board of Education has blocked funding for the course amid national anti-DEI efforts.

The decision, made by Georgia’s school superintendent Richard Woods, came to light on July 22, forcing many districts to no longer offer the class. Without the state-approved funding, public schools will not receive money for teacher salaries and class materials. According to The Associated Press, some local Democrats believe the move is an “injustice” to students.

“The fact that AP African American studies was removed from our schools is alarming and an injustice to our students who eagerly anticipated taking this course,” expressed Rep. Jasmine Clark, who represents the Lilburn area, in a statement. “Erasure of black history from our schools is not and never will be okay!”

Woods refused to disclose his reasoning for denying the funds, as confirmed by a spokesperson, “Superintendent Woods has opted not to recommend this course for state approval at this time.”

However, a growing anti-DEI movement led to the College Board making changes to the course’s exam. The organization removed questions on reparations and Black Lives Matter in light of the criticism.

Despite this, College Board added new subjects, such as the discriminatory housing practice known as “redlining” and the Tusla Race Massacre. Some Georgia schools offered the updated curriculum for the 2023-24 school year. However, despite the success of its initial rollout, the current ban will put future courses on an indefinite hold.

“We are committed to offering a comprehensive and inclusive education for each and every student,” said Gwinnett County superintendent Calvin Watts, whose district has axed future plans to teach the course at six high schools, in a statement. “The 2023-24 AP African American Studies pilot was successful, and we are disappointed that students will neither have the opportunity to take, nor to receive credit for this innovative college-level course.”

The decision follows other states that have halted teaching Black history in public schools. For instance, Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, affirmed the state’s decision to ban AP African American Studies within its high schools.

According to Politico, DeSantis argued the course enforces a political agenda that does not truly educate students. His statements garnered much backlash from educators and lawmakers in the state.

Georgia public school districts can still offer the course, although the possibility is slim with no financial backing. Furthermore, the state’s own approved course does not qualify for AP credit.

