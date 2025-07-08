HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia HBCUs Are Helping Displaced Students Impacted By Job Corps Shut Downs The students can enroll at two Georgia institutions to gain stability.







Two HBCUs in Georgia are assisting displaced students affected by the shutdown of many Job Corps centers.

The pause of at least 90 federally funded Job Corps centers stemmed from budget cuts initiated by the Trump administration. These centers will proceed with official closures unless a lawsuit’s judgment deems otherwise. The immediate shutdowns left many students without employment or housing.

Job Corps offers career training, free housing, meals, and health insurance to low-income teenagers and young adults with few other options. Now, HBCUs are stepping up to support these students with new opportunities to stay afloat.

One school, Shorter College in Rome, Georgia, offered to help nearby Job Corps students enroll in summer classes. With additional state and federal scholarships, students were able to secure free tuition. However, securing room and board together came from an overarching community effort to help the young people.

“And so therefore, these individuals would have a place to lay their heads,” explained Shorter College President Jeffery Norfleet to NPR. They would receive at least three meals a day, possibly snacks and more. The staff, the faculty, and the administration are willing to make this a success because we do believe in the future for these individuals.”

Another storied HBCU in Georgia, Morris Brown College, has also encouraged students to apply for their study program. The HBCU, which has a tremendous story of regaining its accreditation, is more than ready to welcome these students to keep their futures alive and progressing.

Morris Brown’s President, Kevin James, is an alumnus of Job Corps. He worries about how its closures will impact Black and brown youth with no other options.

“Some of the changes that have been made have affected negatively Black and brown students directly,” explained James. Job Corps is just one example that many students of color will negatively be impacted.”

However, James and other HBCU leaders remain determined not to let these federal shakeups thwart these students’ success.

James added, “So we’re not just going to throw you in the deep end of the pool. We’re going to make sure that you have all the resources that you need to be successful.”

While two viable options exist in Georgia, the Job Corps cuts have threatened thousands of students and faculty with no alternatives provided.

