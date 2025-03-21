News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Homeowners Fight Against Predatory HOA Practices Homeowners in a Georgia community are fighting back against an out-of-control HOA.







Residents of a Georgia neighborhood are accusing their homeowner’s association of imposing excessive fees and retaliatory fines, according to Atlanta News First.

Homeowners in the small 28-home community say they grew suspicious of the HOA’s practices as their annual dues rose significantly over the past few years. From 2019 to 2024, annual fees jumped from $500 to $1,316—an increase of $816—with no clear explanation.

The neighborhood’s HOA is responsible for maintaining the entrance, the mailbox area, and a retention pond. Individual homeowners, however, handle all personal yard maintenance. Given that the neighborhood spans less than a quarter mile, many are questioning the surge in expenses.

According to residents, the HOA’s budget rose from $4,000 in 2021 to $18,000 in 2024. The sharp increase prompted calls for financial transparency. Former HOA President Melanie Downing has reportedly refused to release receipts or itemized financial records, further fueling frustrations.

On Feb. 1, during a board meeting, residents voted to remove Downing as HOA president, citing a lack of transparency. Shortly after the vote, homeowners say retaliatory fines began to surface.

Retaliation and fines

Under the Georgia Property Owners’ Association Act of 2024, residents organized and voted for a new neighborhood board. Downing, however, claims that homeowners are required to pay a $200 “special assessment” fee plus a $50 late fee before they can participate in the vote. Georgia law does not mandate such a requirement.

Residents elected a new board, president, and treasurer despite her objections.

“We held the election, we got the majority vote, and here we are,” said Takesha Allen, now the legal HOA president. “We are in the battle of trying to take it over.”

Downing refuses to recognize the election’s outcome and has allegedly begun issuing fines to those who voted for her removal.

Billy Fan said he was fined for a garden decoration that has been in place for years.

“I received a notice saying you have a unicorn in your garden and that I should remove it,” Fan said. “I don’t have a unicorn. I have a garden gnome.”

Krishan Bhakri reported being fined for religious decorations on her property in celebration of Chinese New Year and Hindu traditions.

Residents of the Grieghland neighborhood now fear the escalating fines could lead to liens against their homes.

The risk of HOA liens

HOAs have the legal authority to place property liens when homeowners fail to pay outstanding fees or fines. Once a lien is filed, it can lead to foreclosure, even if the amount owed is relatively small.

According to the Community Associations Institute, in 2022, roughly 74 million Americans live in communities governed by HOAs, and liens are a legal tool frequently used to enforce compliance with HOA covenants.

In extreme cases, liens have been filed for as little as a few hundred dollars, ultimately resulting in foreclosure sales. A 2022 investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighted a trend where HOAs in Georgia have used this authority to aggressively target homeowners.

Frank Bosah, a homeowner in Grieghland, said he was issued a bill totaling $137,768, with no breakdown provided.

“Over the last three years, she has been terrorizing every homeowner here,” Bosah said.“I have worked so hard to achieve what I have. It’s not by a crooked way; it’s not by stealing; it’s not by fraud. It’s by hard work,” he continued.

Grieghland’s new HOA board is strategizing its next steps.

RELATED CONTENT: Woman Enters Guilty Plea In Cross-Burning Hoax Targeting Colorado Springs’ 1st Black Mayor