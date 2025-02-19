Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Lawmaker Introduces Bill Requiring An HBCU Grad To Serve On The University System’s Board The Board member would have to be an alumni of one of the HBCUs under the University System.







A Georgia lawmaker has proposed a new bill that would require an HBCU graduate to be an at-large member of the University System’s Board of Regents.

Rep. Floyd Griffin of Milledgeville introduced the measure that would ensure an alum of a historically Black college or university would always be part of the board. At least one would have to serve on the Board of Regents by the start of 2028 and increase to two members by 2031.

Griffin wants the bill to assure representation at the top of the University System of Georgia. He released a statement on the matter, stating the necessity of a guaranteed spot on the board belonging to such graduates.

“Under HB 203, we commit to accurately representing our state’s university system by guaranteeing that a position of the Board of Regents is held by a member of an HBCU,” Griffin said, as reported by WSB-TV.

However, the bill also designates that the member must have graduated from an HBCU within Georgia’s University System. Currently, the state has 10 institutions under this distinction. This includes the schools at the Atlanta University Center, such as Spelman, Morehouse, Morris Brown College, and Clark Atlanta University.

Other Georgia-based HBCUs include Albany, Fort Valley, and Savannah State University, among others. The organization also expands to predominantly white institutions such as Georgia State, Georgia Southern, and the University of Georgia.

The University System’s Board of Regents has 19 members. Five are appointed by the state, and the other 14 are from congressional districts. Created in 1931, the board oversees all 24 colleges and universities within the system and the Georgia Archives and Public Library services.

If passed, the bill would dedicate a seat in this educational body from a diverse institution for years to come.

