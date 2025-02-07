News by Kandiss Edwards Not A Georgia Little Caesars Threatening To Call ICE On Its Patrons A Little Caesars in Georgia threatens to call ICE on Gwinnett County patrons.







A Little Caesars Pizza restaurant in Snellville, Georgia, has angered customers for a sign threatening to call deportation officials, according to Atlanta News First.

The take-out store, located in Gwinnett County, displayed a sign that translated to “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be alerted if any customers are seen loitering or acting suspiciously.

A reporter for Telemundo Atlanta posted a picture of the sign, which has since been removed, on Facebook, warning the Hispanic community.

“VAMOS A LLAMAR A ICE SI COME AQUI” ESTA NOTA EN UN LITTLE CAESARS DE SNELLVILLE HA DESPERTADO PREOCUPACIÓN E INDIGNACIÓN EN ALGUNOS MIEMBROS DE LA COMUNIDAD HISPANA.

Translation: “WE’RE GOING TO CALL ICE IF YOU EAT HERE.” THIS NOTE IN A LITTLE CAESARS IN SNELLVILLE HAS SPARKED CONCERN AND OUTRAGE IN SOME MEMBERS OF THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY.

The Little Caesars manager, Caleb Marsh, defended using the sign to threaten customers, saying his attempt to “keep people safe” is necessary.

“If you know people are going to be offended, if they’re not here legally, you know, they can be offended,” he told WSB-TV. “If you’re not here legally, you know, you shouldn’t be here. There’s a process.”

Marsh did not specify how national immigration policy related to the establishment’s safety concerns. He admitted that loitering is not really a safety concern for the store, though the sign specifically addresses it.

“It’s not really a problem, but it does happen. It is a frequent thing, but it’s not like a huge problem,” he told WSB-TV.

Minerva Solana saw the sign before it was removed. The did not interpret the message as a warning about inappropriate behavior.

“It was mostly like a threat,” she said. “It’s mostly a threat toward the minority community.” Solana added, “Seeing it for the first time made me uncomfortable, knowing that Snellville is home to a heavily populated Hispanic community.”

Gwinnett County has one of the largest populations of Hispanic residents in Georgia. The Metro Atlanta area has seen a significant rise in its minority population over the past 20 years. A 2004 Gwinnett County survey estimated the Hispanic population at 105,943. That number has more than doubled to 217,501 in 2024, according to USA Facts.

“We have contacted the franchisee of the independently owned location, and the sign has been removed. This does not represent our policy,” a spokesperson for Little Caesars said.

