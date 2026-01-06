News by Sharelle B. McNair Georgia Loses 2 Black Leaders After Reps. Karen Bennett, Lynn Heffner Resign A special election will be scheduled to fill both House seats, representing District 94, including parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett County, and District 130, covering Augusta.







Just five days into the new year, Georgia lost two Democratic state leaders — Reps. Karen Bennett and Lynn Heffner — ahead of the competitive 2026 midterm season, 11 Alive reported.

Both women stepped down for different reasons, with Heffner submitting a formal resignation letter, citing issues with rebuilding her home, while Bennett retired from the legislature on Jan. 1 after being accused of falsely receiving roughly $14,000 in unemployment funds meant for people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

A special election will be scheduled to fill both House seats, representing District 94, including parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett County, and District 130, covering Augusta.

Heffner, who has served since 2022, cited needing to focus on her home after it suffered severe structural damage at the hands of Hurricane Helene. She called serving the district “one of the greatest honors of my life” and, in a statement, said her work within public service isn’t done. “I am deeply grateful for your leadership during a period of significant challenge for Georgia, particularly in guiding the state through disaster recovery, economic resilience, and support for military families and veterans. It has been an honor to serve during your administration and to contribute, in my role, to advancing policies that strengthen our communities,” Heffner wrote.

“While my service in elected office concludes, my commitment to the people of Georgia remains steadfast. I will continue to support our state and its citizens in every appropriate capacity. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

The state leader said she is committed to advocating for military families, veterans, underserved communities, and the elderly after serving on a number of committees such as Defense & Veterans Affairs, Economic Development & Tourism, and Intragovernmental Coordination, according to Fox News 54.

In her retirement letter, Bennett said “serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love and one that I will miss,” and that she was “proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians.”

Days later, the state leader, who had served since 2013, was indicted after court documents from the U.S. District Court in Atlanta claimed Bennett applied for federal pandemic relief funds listing two employers, the state General Assembly and Metro Therapy, in 2020. Bennett pleaded not guilty and was released on $10,000 bond, as she is the second state House Democrat accused of illegally exploiting the program, following Rep. Sharon Henderson, who was arrested and charged in December 2025.

Both departures leave the House with 98 Republicans and 79 Democrats.

RELATED CONTENT: Federal Appeals Court Brings Back Georgia’s Ban On Food, Drinks In Voting Lines