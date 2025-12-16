Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Barack Obama To Dems: ‘Focus On Midterms,’ Encouraging Party To Regain Control Of House Ahead of the hot-ticketed primary season which could switch control of the U.S. House of Representatives given the results of elections in states like Texas, North Carolina and others, Obama says that should be the focus.







Former President Barack Obama knows a thing or two about winning elections, so he took some time to encourage the Democratic Party to focus on the 2026 midterm elections rather than the divisive ideologies being pushed by Republicans, ABC News reported.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated midterm season, which could shift control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and given the results of elections in states like Texas, North Carolina, and others, Obama said that should be the focus. The banter between parties can be dealt with afterwards. “Because I promise, when that gets done, we have enormous talent, and we are then going to be in a position, as the next presidential campaign ramps up, to sort through some of the differences,” Obama said at an event hosted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in an effort to support House Democrats.

“Our job is to focus like a laser on this upcoming election. That’s the short term.”

The two-term former president acknowledged that the Party’s “differences aren’t that big,” but with social media being the way of the world, things can get taken out of context. American voters have witnessed social media platforms taking over viewpoints in an effort to shift things in favor of one party or the other. However, Democrats have certainly proved that they are still well in the fight – and that voters are seeking a change.

High-powered elections, like those for the mayors of New York City and Miami, and the governors of Virginia and New Jersey, are evidence. Zohran Mamdani became the Big Apple’s first Muslim and youngest mayor in the city’s history. At the same time, Eileen Higgins will lead Miami as the first woman in the city’s history to hold the title, in addition to being the first Democrat in 28 years.

Victories overstepped a growing divide over funding and the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies, after eight Democratic Senators voted to end the longest government shutdown in history without subsidies expansion, sparking criticism from other party members.

But the former Illinois senator argued that there are leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders who want to see Americans live better and afford basic necessities. “If we bring energy and clarity and commitment to talking about things like affordability and making sure people have health care when they need it, and that they have the ability, if they work hard, to be able to support a family and create a better future for their children and their grandchildren … when we deliver that message, it resonates with people, and we have to have confidence in that,” Obama said.

As Obama has stepped up to vow for Democratic leadership in recent months, campaigning for now Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elects- Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, he wants to make sure the party is left in good hands from the midterm season and beyond. His speech was the second time since 2019 in his post-presidency, according to Politico, that Obama met with freshman Democrats, making the “move from player to coach” as mentioned on a recent episode of the Marc Maron podcast.

A close source to the former president said his goal “is to build a sustainable Democratic Party that can survive without him.”

