Georgia High School Football Player Loses Family in Fatal Car Accident

Last week, a family was killed in a fatal car accident on their way home from a high school football game.

According to WTVM, Byron and Katrina Jakes, along with their daughter, Kamryn, were killed when another vehicle crossed into their lane, causing the cars to collide head-on.

Bryon and Katrina were ages 45 and 43, respectively, and Kamryn, 10.

The family members were leaving from 15-year-old Braylon’s football game for Carver High School in Thomasville, Georgia. After the game, Braylon took the bus with his teammates.

Jacqueline Jakes, Braylon’s grandmother, updated WTVM on how the brother and son is coping with the loss of his immediate family.

She said, “Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine. He’s laughing and happy right now. His football team was out here yesterday and they had such a fun time. He joked around and played. Right now, he’s doing ok.”

According to a Facebook post by the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Columbus, Georgia, Byron was a Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. member, and Katrina Jakes pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The organization posted a plea for support of the Jakes family.

“To the Divine 9 Family:

“We are calling on you all for your prayers and support!

“This young football player, Braylon Jakes, from Carver High School has recently lost his parents and sister. As his parents traveled back from Thomasville after the football game Friday night, they were both killed in car accident along with his little sister.”

“If you would like to donate to Braylon and the Jakes family, his cashapp is $Brayj23.”

“It’s hard to bury a child, but I just can’t fathom and imagine having to bury the whole family…practically the whole family,” Jacqueline stated.

Katrina also leaves behind an older son, Brian.