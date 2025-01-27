Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton High School Ball Player Charged For Punching Opponents For Allegedly Calling Him The N-Word The player, who is Black reportedly got upset after he was allegedly called the 'N' word 'and he lost his temper.'







A Black high school basketball player is facing charges after punching two white basketball players on the opposing team on the court after alleging that one of the players kept calling him the “N-word” during the game.

According to TMZ, the game took place in Georgia between Sonoraville High School and Rockmart High School on Jan. 3 in Calhoun (located about 70 miles from downtown Atlanta). A video clip shows the player from Rockmart pushing his opponent down to the floor. When he gets back up, he gets punched directly in the face, falling back down. A teammate of the fallen player, who was on the sideline on the bench, then tries to defend the other player and gets met with an equally punishing punch to his face as well. After that, players from both teams intervened, along with others, to end the altercation before it escalated further.

The player who initiated the punch is removed, and other people who were not on either team go to break up the fight. The video does not capture the interaction before the punch was thrown.

The altercation happened during the third quarter of the contest.

The media outlet obtained an incident report from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office that stated that the incident took place after the teenager, who is 16 years old, was fed up after the opponent allegedly called him the “N” word “and he lost his temper.”

The boy who threw the punch is reportedly facing two charges of simple battery.

The player has not been identified, and a police investigation is underway. No information regarding the incident has been released from either Rockmart High School or Sonoraville High School.

