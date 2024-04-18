News by Rafael Pena Georgia ‘Peace Officers Standards and Training’ Council Revokes Fired Detective Darryl Repress’ Certification News has surfaced regarding Darryl Repress, a former SPD detective whose actions have affected both law enforcement and the judicial system.









New revelations have surfaced regarding the termination of Darryl Repress, a former Savannah Police Department (SPD) detective whose actions have affected both the law enforcement community and the judicial system, according to WTOC11.

Following a comprehensive investigation into Repress’s misconduct, Georgia’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST) revoked his certification, effectively barring him from future employment as a police officer in the state.

Repress’ fall from grace began with a series of alleged violations of SPD policies and ethical standards, culminating in his dismissal from the force in September 2023. The investigation unearthed a litany of transgressions, including engaging in a sexual relationship with a felon, divulging confidential police information, participating in the purchase and sale of stolen goods, and fabricating information during internal inquiries.

The ramifications of Repress’s misconduct have cast a shadow over ongoing criminal cases, most notably a triple murder trial from 2015, in which Repress played a pivotal role. Jerrell Williams, a defendant in the case, faces murder charges stemming from the deaths of Anderson Mells, Gary Mells, and Johnny Green. However, recent developments have called into question the integrity of Repress’s testimony.

“If Repress’s integrity is questioned, my client could potentially walk free,” said Jonah Pine, Williams’s attorney.

POST initiated an investigation into Repress’s certification status immediately following his termination from the SPD, meticulously reviewing the evidence and testimonies gathered during the inquiry. On March 20, POST vote to revoke Repress’s certification effective immediately.

According to the Savannah Morning News, “SPD disciplined Repress at least six times for eight incidents, including two written reprimands, one counseling form, one written counseling, one discussion, and one 40-hour suspension. He was exonerated by police supervisors from one use-of-force incident.”

The revocation of Repress’s certification serves as a clear message that misconduct will not be tolerated, and those who betray the public trust will face severe consequences.

