Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Appeals Judge’s Ruling To Dismiss Several Trump Charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed an appeal against a judge’s decision to dismiss multiple charges in the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump. This latest legal maneuver comes after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that six of the charges against Trump and his co-defendants lacked sufficient detail and should be dismissed.

Willis, who did not provide specific reasons for why the dismissal should be reversed, is challenging the decision. She filed the appeal on May 23, Fox News reports. Among the six counts set to be dropped, three directly involve Trump. The original indictment included 41 counts against Trump and his co-defendants, Newsweek reports.

In addition to Willis’ appeal, Trump’s legal team has also filed to have Willis removed from the case. They allege that she had an “improper” affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was hired to assist with the prosecution. Judge McAfee previously ruled that the relationship did not compromise the trial’s integrity, but a Georgia appeals court has agreed to hear an appeal on this matter. Wad has since stepped down from the case.

The legal battle between Trump and Willis has intensified against the backdrop of Willis’ recent primary election victory, where she won by a significant margin over her Democratic challenger. In her victory speech, Willis reiterated her commitment to justice, stating, “There is no one above the law in this country. Nor is there anyone beneath it.”

