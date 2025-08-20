News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Salon Owner Was Denied Permit After Spending $40K On Salon Khalilah Few is suing Clayton County after spending $40 thousand preparing to launch the Creative Crown Collective.







A Clayton County woman says her dream of opening a salon has been put on hold, and now she’s turning to the courts.

Khalilah Few is suing Clayton County after spending $40K preparing to launch the Creative Crown Collective. Few was denied a conditional use permit in June by the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. In an interview with WSB-TV, Few discussed her lawsuit and the emotional toll as a result of the county’s decision.

“I felt like devastation, heartbreak,” she said

Few believes the denial is unfair and a violation of her civil rights. Unfortunately, the businesswoman began work on the salon before receiving the proper approvals. Few says she’d spent roughly $40 thousand to get her salon up to par. She contends that she followed the proper permitting process, signed a lease, and spent thousands on renovations and equipment. The decision of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners has halted her progress.

According to county records, the board voted during its June 17 meeting to reject her application. The board cited more than 20 existing salons and barbershops within a two-mile radius. Commissioners argued that approving yet another salon would not align with the county’s comprehensive development plan, which encourages a mix of businesses.

Her lawsuit claims the board’s action was arbitrary and harmful to small business growth. In Georgia, county governments have discretion regarding zoning and business permitting. Still, those decisions can be challenged if they are seen as discriminatory or inconsistent. Jessica Bigbie from the Institute for Justice is representing Few in the lawsuit and contends the county is overreaching.

“What this boils down to is the government stepping in and picking winners and losers in business—and that’s not how the process should work. That power should belong to the customers,” Bigbie said.

Confident in her ability to generate income and significant taxes for the city, Few presented evidence of her success. In her filing, she included financials showing that her McDonough location earned more than $600,000 over the past three years. She also presented letters from customers who supported her new venture.

Few is hoping for a favorable decision as the outcome of the pending lawsuit will determine her path moving forward.

“I really think that them not overturning it would change the trajectory of my life,” she said.

