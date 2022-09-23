Georgia State University Selected For Prestigious Stamps Scholars Program

Georgia State University has been selected as a partner for the Stamps Scholars Program. The prestigious program awards Presidential Scholars with funds annually that range from $5,400 to $75,000 and partners with several colleges and universities to share the costs.

The Stamps Scholars Program was founded in 2006 by Penny Stamps and E. Roe Stamps and also provides additional funds to students for enrichment activities and leadership training. Thirty-six other universities were chosen for the Stamps Scholars Program including the University of Georgia, the University of Michigan, the University of Texas-Austin, the University of Notre Dame, Dartmouth College and Mercer University.

President of GSU Dr. M. Brian Blake said the that university is proud to be included alongside the other top institutions partnering with the program.

“We appreciate and are honored that the Stamps Scholars Program recognizes the quality and ambition of Georgia State and its students, and we are proud to stand alongside other top institutions as partners in this program,” said Blake. “Increasing the amount of meaningful support to students – especially our most outstanding ones – is a priority for the university, and the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program will offer Panthers unmatched opportunities to do more and dream bigger.”

Beginning with the 2023-24 academic year, the Stamps Scholarship Program will also give five new annual awards to incoming Georgia State Honors College students. First-year students who are also residents of the state and accepted into the university’s Honors College are eligible for the scholarship and will be chosen through a select committee.

E. Roe Stamps said that the partnership with GSU added a new dimension to the scholarship program and noted the success of previous graduates of the university.

“Our partnership with Georgia State University adds a new dimension to the impressive list of fine universities offering the Stamps Scholarship. We are eager to welcome and support their first class of Stamps Scholars, who will build on a legacy of success,” said Stamps. “Georgia State graduates include nationally recognized business and community leaders and recent winners of the prestigious Fulbright, Goldwater, and Marshall Scholarships.”

Applications for the Stamps Scholarship Program 2023-24 are currently being accepted and students have until Nov. 15 to apply.