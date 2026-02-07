News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Truck Driver, Mom of Two Surprised with $200K Life-Changing Gift The home, valued at about $200,000, is the second project built by Flint River Habitat for Humanity.







A Georgia mom who works as a truck driver was given a home thanks to a partnership between Flint River Habitat for Humanity and Phoebe Medical Center.

On Feb. 4, Salisia Pascoe was able to move into her Albany home with her two children. The home, valued at about $200,000, is the second project built by Flint River Habitat for Humanity in collaboration with Phoebe Medical. Phoebe Medical provided funding and donations in order to complete construction. As is customary, Flint River Habitat For Humanity organized volunteer labor from staff and supporters, KLTV reported.

Pascoe is a single mother who worked hard to complete the required 300 hours of volunteer labor building homes for others. Her home loan will set Pascoe and her children up for long term success with the 30-year, 0% interest mortgage term. She said having a stable home for her family had been a longtime goal, and that the Habitat for Humanity opportunity made it possible, though she initially did not believe homeownership was in the cards for her.

“I really could not have dreamed this,” Pascoe said. “Obviously, I thought about home ownership, but I didn’t think it was possible.”

Family members and community supporters attended a dedication ceremony to celebrate Pascoe and her accomplishment.

Longtime friend Ken Bevel, a local pastor, spoke at the event and described the dedication as a celebration of Pascoe’s progress and perseverance calling the moment a “capstone.” Under the arrangement, Pascoe was responsible for closing cost payments. The nonprofit said the mortgage terms are designed to help homeowners build long-term financial stability.

The organization said it is also working toward closing at least 4 more homes this year and advancing other family applications for similar homeownership opportunities. Habitat for Humanity was established in 1976 and according to its official website has “helped more than 62 million people globally build their futures.”

